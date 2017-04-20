An Okada rider was killed by a forty-year-old passenger, Isiya Inusa who did not have the N100 fare he demanded.

Isiya, who spoke in Hausa at the headquarters of Katsina State Police Command on Thursday, April 20 where he was paraded, said he attacked the rider along Kankara-Kabuki Road, in Katsina.

He said, “Yes, I slaughtered him with my knife. I asked him to take me to Kabuki village from Kankara. He demanded N100 as fare. I did not tell him I did not have that money on me.

“On the way, I brought out my knife and slaughtered him. The police later arrested me while riding on his (the victim) motorcycle.”

Police sources gave the name of the victim as Al -Hasan Usani, aged 43.

It was further learnt that Isiya actually tricked Al-Hasan into taking him to Kabuki village with a view to snatching the motorcycle.