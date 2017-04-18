A teacher, Ojiah Marleth-Adeiza was allegedly beaten up in a house on Maye Street, in the Yaba area of Lagos State by two military men attached to the Nigeria Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory, Yaba, PUNCH reports.

It was learnt that the soldiers allegedly beat up the 40-year-old and damaged his property in a bid to eject him from his apartment.

The men were allegedly acting on the orders of the landlady, identified only as Olawunmi, who is based in Canada.

The victim said when he could no longer bear the beating, he lied to the soldiers that he wanted to get a taxi to move his property out of the house.

He said he used the opportunity to escape, adding that he later reported the case at the Sabo Police Division.

The Kogi State indigene alleged that aside damaging his property, the soldiers made away with N250,000 he kept in the house.

Narrating the incident that culminated in the attack, he said he had rented the apartment from a sibling of Olawunmi, identified simply as Olalekan.

He said, “I rented the apartment in October, 2016. I approached the house agent, Olalekan, who is the brother of the landlady. He asked me to pay N10,000 per month for rent. He said I should pay five months rent, pending when the house would be in good shape. There was no bathroom in the house; there’s only a toilet.

“When my rent expired in February 2017, Olalekan gave me the account number of his sister to pay a full rent into it.

“When I spoke with her, she asked how long I had stayed in the house. When I told her five months, she said I must pay for the past five months before I would renew my rent. That was when I realised that her brother did not remit the N50,000 I earlier paid for the house.

“On March 26, her lawyer tried to evict me forcefully and I reported the case at the Sabo Police Station. At the station, the lawyer discovered the truth and signed an undertaking to stop harassing me. I was asked to vacate the house in May 2017.”

Marleth-Adeiza said that two soldiers entered at around 9.30pm on April 2, 2017 entered into the house and challenged his rights to the apartment.

“They beat me till blood started gushing out from different parts of my body. While they were hitting me, one of them was speaking with the woman in Canada, telling her not to worry, that they would deal with me.

“I then begged their leader to allow me to go and get a taxi. A few minutes after walking down the road together, I saw a cab and we boarded it together. I instructed the driver to head straight for the Sabo Police Station. The soldier asked the man to drive towards the house. When the driver didn’t listen to him, he jumped out from the cab. I followed him. I held him and insisted that he should follow me to the station. Unfortunately, he wriggled his way out and fled,” he added.

Marleth-Adeiza said he later reported the case after sleeping on the road that night.