Nigerians numbering 41 comprising 33 males and eight females, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday morning.

They landed at the cargo terminal of the airport.

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the south-west, said some of them are prisoners who have not completed their sentence.

He said arrangements would be made to transfer such persons to Nigerian prisons.

See more photos below;