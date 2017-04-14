A 41-year-old man, Komolafe Rasaq has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly masterminding the robbery and abduction of his in-law on New Ife Road, Ibadan, the state capital.

Seven accomplices of Rasaq, comprising three robbers and four others, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, said on Thursday, April 13 that the arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of three vehicles, including a Toyota Camry belonging to Rasaq’s in-law.

Apart from Rasaq, others arrested were Adetunji Adeboye, 35; Oluwaseun Ayeni, 30; Lukman Lawal, 31; Mohammed Lawal, 52; Baba Adamu, 63; Abidoye Solomon, 27; and Omote Pius.

Odude said Rasaq invited the gang and set the stage for the robbery of his in-law, who was at home with her children.