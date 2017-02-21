The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old man, Adebisi Akinrinmola for allegedly shooting his rival, Ademola Asimiyu, to death over a woman both of them were dating. .

Ajebo Village in Ijebu-Igbo was where the sad incident took place at about 3pm on Sunday, February 19.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect claimed that the deceased has been threatening him for quite some time now over the woman he was dating. .

He said the suspect also claimed that the 36-year-old Asimiyu had accused him of snatching the woman from him and had warned him to leave the woman. Touble started when the deceased met the suspect with the said woman while returning from the farm and a hot argument ensued between the two men.

The suspect claimed that it was the deceased that brought out a machete and made attempt to hit him which prompted him too to bring out a dane gun and shot him to death.