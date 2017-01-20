The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 44-year-old man, Obidi Ibeagha for battering one Mrs Idayat Aderibigbe, for demanding his 20 months rent arrears. The landlady suffered a broken leg after Ibeagha attacked her.

Obeagha has since been charged before a Lagos court for allegedly assaulting from where he was remanded in prison custody for being unable to meet his N50,000 bail condition. The incident happened on 13 January 2017 at Cele Bus-stop in Egbe Ikotun.

It was gathered after the landlord died last year and Ibeagha had hoped that he would not pay the rent arrears again, since the person who rented out the three bedroom apartment to him had died.

He, however became angry when Mrs. Aderibigbe started demanding for the rent. He initially said he wanted to park out and as such he would not pay the arrears because she was not his landlord at that period he was owing.

When the landlady insisted that he will pay the arrears before parking out, he reportedly attacked her and left her leg broken.