At least 45 serving and past presidents across the globe are expected to grace the 80th birthday ceremony of former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, an official has said.

The Chairman, Publicity and Media Sub-committee of ‘Obasanjo at 80’, Dayo Adeneye, stated this on Wednesday, March 1 while speaking with journalists.

Mr. Adeneye, who is the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the high point of the ceremony will include the commissioning of the multi-billion naira Presidential Library and Mosque.

He said the world leaders would witness the opening of the two major projects in Abeokuta.

He said the grand opening of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) attested to the popularity and honour bestowed on him as one who has continue to contribute to the development of the nation and humanity.

He said despite the fact that the former president was no more in government, he still relates with present and past leaders in Nigeria and other countries, due to his vast experience in government.