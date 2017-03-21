The Osun State Police Command has revealed that 46 persons lost their lives, 96 others wounded in the clash that erupted between the Hausa and the Yoruba communities in Ile Ife, Osun State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Moshood Jimoh, made the disclosure while parading 20 suspects of Yoruba extraction, arrested in respect of the clash on Monday, March 20 said the suspects were picked based on information and interrogation during and after the crisis.

Asked by newsmen why 38 suspects were originally arrested and only 20 were found culpable in the clashes with the other 18 were set free, the FPRO said, investigation by the police was still ongoing adding that contrary to insinuations, the arrest is not one sided nor based on ethnicity. Giving details of the arrests, CSP Moshood said,

“Consequent upon the unfortunate clashes, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, deployed Police Special Intervention Forces. “It comprised of the Police Mobile Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Counter-terrorism Unit, Intelligence Response Unit SIB, EOD and led by the Commissioner of Police in Charge PMF. “The operation was successful, leading to the arrest, detention and investigation of 38 suspects out of which 20 were found culpable for direct and indirect participation in the killing of innocent people, maiming, and destruction of properties of the victims. He said the 20 will be prosecuted on completion of investigations, while the remaining 18 suspects have been released unconditionally for lack of prima-facie evidence against them. Continuing, Moshood said that;

“Based on the report at the Moore Police Station where the fracas was reported in Ile Ife, a case of conduct likely to cause breach of peace was made against the duo of Kuburat and Mohammed and on getting to the scene, the police team met two groups comprising the Hausa and the Yoruba throwing stones at each other. The riotous groups were dispersed and calm was restored.

“The responding police teams maintained peace at Sabo area of Ile Ife up till the next day. “Unexpectedly, on Wednesday 9th March 2017, the peace of the area was shattered with the eruption of crisis that led to the gruesome killing of 46 people. ‘’A total of 96 other persons were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, OAUTH, out of which 81 of them were treated and discharged, while 15 others are still on admission receiving treatment”