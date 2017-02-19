Five Church members of Grace Living Hope Ministries have reportedly died after being made to drink ‘anointed’ rat poison given then by South African pastor, Light Monyeki.

The pastor from Soshanguve tried to prove to his members that they were sub-human and couldn’t die from drinking the lethal dose of rat poison.

After his members drank the poisonous liquid, all of them started to complain of stomach pains by the evening of the same day.

13 of them were admitted in hospitals for treatment while 5 of them died.

Monyeki has denied responsibility of the death of the 5 members.

Police have now been involved in the case and they are investigating the matter.

So far, nobody has been arrested.