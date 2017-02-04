Angry youths descended on one Pastor Ngozi Odika, who is the General Overseer of Ark of Covenant Ministry located at Ububo -Alia, Awara in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.
The Clergyman was said to have been severely beaten on suspicion of using his church as a spiritual ground for militants who patronise him for spiritual powers.
According to a witness, bubble for Odika burst when his alleged accomplice and girlfriend was caught with items including human hair, animal horns and other fetish objects, while on her way to execute an errand for the pastor.
The bewildered youths descended on her, beat her to stupor before dragging her to the pastor at the church where he was already waiting for her. The witness further disclosed that the beating continued with the pastor before he was handed to the vigilante in the area.
The witness said, “As the Pastor’s altar was later vandalised, other revelations emerged. In his altar was found 5 human heads buried alongside some other skulls of animals.”
The youths also discovered a basin of blood and fingernails at a discrete area of the church. On interrogation by the vigilantes, he confessed to being a spiritual father to the militants who come to him for various powers and other members of his church. .
Odika was also alleged to use strands of hair of babies dedicated at the church for his devilish rituals.