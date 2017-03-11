President Muhammadu Buhari made a much awaited return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom where has been since January 19 when he departed the shores of Nigeria.

His plane landed at the Kaduna Air Force Base at about 7am before he was choppered to the Presidential villa in Abuja where he was received by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo among others.

Below are things he said after his arrival;

1.) He expressed gratitude for the prayers of Nigerians

‘I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians – Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and are continuing to pray for my good health.’

2.) Though feeling better now but will need further follow-ups

“I am feeling much better now, there may, however, be need to have further follow-ups within some weeks”

3.) Osinbajo to continue as Acting President as he only returned to Nigeria to continue his rest

‘I deliberately came back towards the weekend so that the vice-president will continue and I will continue to rest. Thank you very much,”

4.) He Wants No Delegation To Welcome Him

‘Rather than sending delegation upon delegation to Abuja to welcome me, may I appeal to all Nigerians to continue to pray for our country’s unity, progress and prosperity‘

5.) In his address to Osinbajo, Cabinet Members and governors, he admitted he had never been this sick

‘I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs,” he said at a meeting he had with government officials.’