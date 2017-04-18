Not many people would have thought there is a government agency called the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) until its Director-General, Ayo Oke claimed ownership of the $43m, £27,800, N23m recovered by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last Wednesday, April 12.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had last week also claimed ownership of the money, alleging that it was the monies stolen by Rotimi Amaechi while he held sway as Rivers State Governor.

The confusion as to who the real owner of the huge sums is has led attracted more attention to a government agency expected to be discreet.

Below are a five things you know about the Agency;

1.) NIA is government division tasked with overseeing foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations and has its headquarters in Abuja.

2.) General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in June 1986 issued Decree Number 19, dissolving the National Security Organization (NSO) and restructuring Nigeria’s security services into three separate entities under the Office of the Co-ordinator of National Security.

– State Security Service (SSS) – Responsible for domestic intelligence

– National Intelligence Agency (NIA) – Responsible for Foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations

– Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) – Responsible for military intelligence.

3.) The Agency’s first director-general was Albert K. Horsfall who served from 1986-1990 before 6 others Brigadier-General Haliru Akilu (Rtd) 1990–1993, Zakari Y. Ibrahim 1993–1998, Godfrey B. Preware 1998–1999, Uche O. Okeke 1999–2007, Emmanuel E. Imohe 2007 – 2009 (September, 2009) Olaniyi Oladeji 2009 – 2013, its 8th and current DG, Ayodele Oke.

4.) NIA’s role and functions of the NIA are roughly equivalent to those of the United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service (the SIS or MI6), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (Sluzhba Vneshney Razvedki) (SVR) and Israel’s Mossad among others.

5.) It is being claimed that the controversial huge sums discovered in the Ikoyi apartment was released by former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for covert operations while 2015 posters and presidential campaign paraphernalia belonging to the former President and his then Vice President, Named Sambo were found at the apartment.