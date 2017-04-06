Some 50 Nigerians were on Thursday, April 6 deported from eight European countries for committing immigration-related offences.

The Nigerians were deported from Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary

.

Their deportation is coming barely 48 hours after another set of 40 Nigerians were deported by the Italian Government, for similar reasons.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fresh batch of deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMlA, Lagos at about 7.36 a.m.

The deportees, comprising of 48 males and two females, were brought back in a chartered privileged time aircraft, with registration number EC-L20.

Joseph Alabi, spokesperson of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr. Alabi said: “this morning, we received 50 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe.

NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were allowed to depart to their various destinations.

(NAN)