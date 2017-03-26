Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday, March 24 brutally murdered a 50-year-old senior staff of Delta State University, Abraka at his farm.

Hon. Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, Member Representing Ethiope East State Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, confirmed the incident in a statement issued earlier today.

Read excerpts below;

“Another of my Constituent, Mr. Sunday Idama, a Senior Staff of the Delta State University,50 year-old with 14 children was brutally murdered by the ravaging Fulani Herdsmen on Friday in his Cassava farmland in Ovre Abraka.

I have reported to the whole world that I was briefed by my constituents residing across Ethiope East Mainland; towns/villages and Ethiope East Hinterlands; Ovre-Eku/Abraka/Igun of the sighting by some of them of an unspecified Helicopter said to be dropping supplies in the same Ovre-Eku/Abraka axis.

Since after my receipt of that brief, five of my Constituents namely Mr. Philip Akpine, Mr.Francis Okotie, Mr. Sunday Couple, Mr. Eyabigun Akpovena and Mr. Sunday Idama have all been slaughtered by this mercenaries; Fulani Herdsmen in their farmlands in Ovre-Abraka which is a safe haven, dwelling and business place for thousands of Fulani Herdsmen and their cattle.

My people are helplessly susceptible, defenceless and vulnerable to this menace. The Herdsmen escapade and atrocities against my exposed constituents includes killing and Kidnapping them, maiming, raping and attacking them.

