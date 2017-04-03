A 500 level Building Technology student of Covenant University has died after he being hit on his head while swimming with friends within the school premises.

When Segun Michaels’ friends became aware that there was a problem after they realised there was no movement coming from where he had been swimming moments ago.

They checked on him and noticed that he was not breathing so they brought him out of the water and quickly administered CPR after which they noticed a pulse.

They noticed a bump on his head indicating that he bumped his head in the pool. The next step was to get him to the medical center but the school bus took too long to arrive. Eventually, a lecturer drove the injured student in his car to the medical Centre. When they arrived, there was reportedly no oxygen, neither was there defibrillator.

The school authorities are yet to comment on the allegations, however, friends have gone on the deceased’s Instagram account to express their shock at his demise.