A 51-year-old man was beaten to death by a couple at their house on Babs Lawal Street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State after complaining he was disturbed by their chickens.

The Suspect, Segun Irein and his wife, Sola had built a chicken roost behind the house of the victim, Idowu Solaja who was a Chartered Accountant by profession.

PUNCH learnt that the victim had complained to the couple that he was being disturbed by the chickens.

However, the Ireins allegedly attacked him.

The victim was said to have been later taken to a hospital by residents. He, however, died shortly after.

His corpse was deposited in a morgue while the couple were arrested by the police.

It was learnt that the 51-year-old was responsible for the welfare of his wife and four children.

An in-law to the deceased, Jimoh Ayandokun, said Segun was first rearing pigs, adding that after a series of complaints by the victim, he stopped the business.

He said, “Idowu had complained several times about the smell of the pigs.

“It took nine months and the intervention of the landlord association before he stopped rearing the pigs.

“After that matter was resolved, there was peace in the community and in December 2016, when the suspect’s wife had a party, the deceased attended.”

The deceased elder sister, who did not want to be identified, said Idowu had taken one of his children to school on Monday when he saw some chickens being fed in the roost at Segun’s house.

She said, “He went to the house and knocked at the door repeatedly, but nobody answered him. He banged harder and the man’s wife, Sola, came out and asked him what he wanted from them again.

“Idowu insisted on speaking to her husband. The man came out and they started exchanging words.

“Because the doorstep was elevated above the ground where Idowu stood, it was easier for Segun to grab Idowu by the neck.

“In the ensuing scuffle, they both fell down. The wife picked a stone and hit Idowu in different parts of the body.”

A passerby, who saw the incident, raised the alarm as residents rushed to the scene to separate them.

The victim, who was drenched in blood, drove himself to the Igbogbo Police Division where he reported the attack.

He was reportedly issued a letter to go to a hospital for treatment.