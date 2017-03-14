A 51-year-old woman, Mrs. Modupe Bankole, was killed after a concrete balcony of a storeyed building collapsed on her in the Olomore area of Abeokuta.

Bankole, a mother of three, was said to be having a siesta on the frontage of the house, when the slabs gave way on Saturday, crushing her.

She was said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

It was gathered that the incident forced some of the tenants in the 20-room-storeyed building to packing out for alternative accommodation, saying that the entire building might give way.

The husband of the victim, Mr. Samuel Bankole, a teacher at the Army Children School, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, said they had been living in the building for 12 years.

He explained that he was preparing his lesson note when the incident happened. He said he equally escaped death by a whisker.

He said, “The owner of the building died about two and half years ago and the house is being managed by a caretaker.

“My wife told me that she was going to prepare food. After she had finished cooking, she took a small mat and a pillow and spread it out to take fresh air.

“I was preparing my lesson note that time. I told her that when I finished writing, I would join her.

“My last born came back from his place of apprenticeship and even slept beside the mother. He later left to see a friend. Shortly after, I heard the sound of the collapsed balcony. I believe my wife was hit by broken blocks from the structure.”