A Benin based pastor, Abel Eku has been nabbed for attempting to bomb the headquarters of his church, the Christ Chosen Church of God, The Nation reports.

The Pastor who claimed to have served the church for 25 years, planted explosives inside the auditorium of the church headquarters on January 22, the day the church was to hold an international conference.

Policemen were invited after the explosives were detected.

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command later detonated the explosives before arresting the Pastor on March 7.

Speaking to newsmen during a parade at police headquarters, Pastor Abel said he planted the bomb because he was bitter about his dismissal from the church over marital issues.

Pastor Abel said he did it out of annoyance but later regretted his action which made him to call the church officials about the location of the bomb. He said the bomb was not meant to kill but to scare his church members and elders.

According to him, “I am 57 years old. I had marital issues with my wife. We came to the church to resolve it and it was not resolved. It led to my dismissal. I was very bitter about the dismissal. I don’t have the intention of killing people. My action is very bad.”