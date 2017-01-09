We bring you a summary of the some of the top news headlines of today.

1.) The Death Of A Former Niger State Governor

Former Niger State Governor, Abdulkadir Kure died in Germany where he went for a medical treatment and his State Governor has declared three days of mourning for his passing The former Governor died at the age of 60.

2.) $153m: EFCC Questions Former NNPC Bosses

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) grills five former bosses of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the $153m diversion of NNPC funds into private accounts. Two former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) and three former Executive Directors (EDs) have been questioned.

3.) Buhari Assures Remaining Chibok Girls Will Soon Be Rescued

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking in commemoration of 1000 days of the abduction of Chibok girls assured Nigerians that the remaining Chibol girls will soon be rescued.

4.) 13 Petrol Stations Sealed Off In Lagos

13 Petrol stations in Badagry, Lagos State have been sealed off by the department of petroleum resource (DPR) for adjusting their meters to take advantage of unsuspecting customers. It is being claimed in some quarters that the sealed filling stations include two Total filling stations, one MRS filling station and two Energy filling stations among others.

5.) NUPENG To Embark On A Three-Day Nationwide Strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) is set to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike on Wednesday, January 11.

They would be protesting against the indiscriminate sack of workers without benefits and refusal to allow workers to join the union.

6.) BBOG Says Buhari Has Failed In Rescuing Chibok Girls

The bring back our girls group (BBOG) speaking through its leader Oby Ezekwesilli said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is going the way of its predecessors as it has not fully rescued the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.