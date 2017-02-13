Below are the biggest news headlines of today;

1.) Whistle Blower Policy Yields Result

The plan of the Federal Government to give financial reward to whoever that gives tip-off on looted public funds seems to be yielding positive result as the Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed said that $151m (N46bn) and N8bn have been recovered.

2.) Western Nations Cannot Solve Nigeria’s Problems

The Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a. Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo on Sunday cautioned Nigerians against expecting solutions to Nigeria’s developmental and contemporary challenges from the international community. He noted that that leaders and people of Nigeria and Africa in general must work hard to address their developmental challenges.

3.) EFCC Acting Chairman Reveals Why Nigeria Is In Recession

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu blamed economic recession the country is battling with on corruption and added that it is the major reason the Federal Government is paying a lot of attention to the recovery of stolen funds.

4.) James Ibori Claims He Is Not A Thief

At the thanksgiving service held in his honour in Oghara, Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori said he was wrongly accused by those who said he stole before adding that he was not a thief and could never be one.

5.) Only Looters Want Buhari Dead

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu said it is only those that have stolen public funds that are wishing the president dead.

Recall that there have been rumours concerning the health of Buhari even up to the point of him being rumoured dead.

6.) Whistle Blower Claims Andrew Yakubu had Four Safes Not One

The whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC about the foreign currencies hidden in a safe by former Group Managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, claims there were four safes and not one as reported by EFCC.