1.) Obasanjo Reacts To Bamaiyi’s Claims

Former President Olusegun on Sunday, April 9 finally responded to claims made by former Chief of Army Staff, Ishaya Bamaiyi in his book,’Vindication of a General’ that he wanted to have him killed for fear of the ex-COAS overthrowing his government.

Obasanjo said the former Army Chief was only investigated on allegations he had some people killed in his days as Chief of Army Staff.

2.) Jonathan Alleged To Have Received $200m In Malabu Oil Deal Scam

A former Russia Ambassador and Intelligence Officer, Ednan Agaev has alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan may have pocketed $200m from the $1.3bn paid by oil giants Shell and Eni, into a Federal Government escrow account.

Agaev, was quoted as saying this while speaking with officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States as well as Italian prosecutors.

3.) Police Speaks On Wike’s Claims IGP Wanted Him Killed

Following claims made by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim had mandated the new Rivers State Police Commissioner to kill him, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, stated in a press release issued that Wike’s claims are wide of the mark. The force added that a total of 221 policemen are guarding Wike.

4.) Fayose Attacks Obasanjo Again

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to desist from accusing people of corruption in Nigeria.

Fayose was reacting to the claim made by the former President that some church leaders in the country were not only encouraging corruption but also celebrating people with questionable sources of wealth.

He added that if anyone must accuse the church in Nigeria of promoting corruption, that person should not be Obasanjo, adding that the former president presided over the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria.

5.) Onyeoma Says Foreign Trips Yielding Results

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has said the recent global tours of President Muhammadu Buhari have started manifesting positively both in the economy and national security of the country.

He said such visits had started attracting investors and enhancing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

6.) Nigerians Continue To Congratulate Big Brother Naija Winner

Nigerians have continued to congratulate Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba who won the N25m monetary reward and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV.

The Presidency also joined the trained on Sunday with Garba Shehu using the ‘based on Logistics’ hashtag to congratulate Efe.