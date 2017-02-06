Below are the major headline stories of today

1.) Buhari Extends His Medical Vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday wrote the National Assembly that he would be extending his medical vacation without giving a timeline of when he should be expected back in the country.

Buhari had embarked on a 10-day leave to the United Kingdom but rumours have been rife of his death which have vehemently being denied with photographs of him in London surfacing every now and then.

2.) PDP Asks Buhari To Reveal His Medical Status

The nation’s opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party has asked the President to tell us the true state of his health on the back of his recent medical vacation extension.

PDP’s spokesman, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye made the case that Buhari had chosen a wrong approach to address the issue of his health since he assumed office and that he should know he is not a private citizen.

“He should know that Nigerians are the ones paying his health bills and therefore, he should tell them the true state of his health”.

3.) Soyinka Blasts For Plotting To Block Nationwide Protest

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka berated the Nigerian police for seeking to stop the protest planned by a musician, 2face Idibia, against Federal Government over the hardship in the country.

The revered playwright described the police action as undemocratic.

4.) Tuface Idibia Reacts To Claims He Was Arrested By The DSS

Some hours after cancelling the Nationwide Protest scheduled for today, there that he was picked up by the Department of State Services before he cancelled the protest but the hip hop star has come out to deny such claims.

5.) Justice Walter Onnoghen Gets Nod To Be CJN

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria has been cleared of all allegations impeding his appointment as the head of the nation’s Judiciary.

It was revealed that his nomination may be sent to the Senate for confirmation “any moment from now.”

The nomination may either be sent by President Muhammadu Buhari or Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, depending on when the President’s vacation ends. He has asked for an extension.

A security report on Justice Onnoghen is said to have been centred on “the fact that he is reform-minded and suitable for the anti-corruption agenda of the Buhari administration”.

6.) Policemen Seen Around National Stadium

There are reports that armed policemen have been deployed to the National Stadium which is the venue of the planned protest against the government.

In spite of the cancellation, some Nigerians vowed to continue with the protest but according to a video shared by Sahara Reporters, security operatives were seen around the stadium even though the protest had not started yet.