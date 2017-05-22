Below are today’s top stories;

1.) Sheriff Pushed Obanikoro To Reconcile with Tinubu

The likelihood of the Supreme Court sustaining the ruling by Appeal court that validated the emergence of Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party pushed former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro to reconcile with former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His crave for association with the Jagaban Borgu was also pinpointed as one of the reasons by Ademola Rewaju, a very close associate of Obanikoro who spoke on his behalf.

2.) Onochie Reveals What Politicians Are Doing To Ensure Buhari’s Death

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie alleged that political elites are travelling to Niger Republic and India among other countries to hire marabouts to ensure the president dies.

She also said that the same set of people also engaged pastors and bishops to pray for the President’s death and that the religious leaders resorted to attacking Buhari when he did not die despite their prayers.

3.) Fashola Reveals FG Needs N100bn To Fix Apapa Road

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has disclosed that the Federal Government needs N100bn to construct the Apapa road in Lagos, adding that the design and other requirements needed for the reconstruction of the road were ready.

4.) Presidency To Disclose Buhari’s Scorecard On Democracy Day

The Senior Special Assistant to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in a statement issued on Sunday, May 21 stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in his two years as president will be presented to Nigerians on May 29, in what the Presidency has called a “presidential level report card”.

He explained that it was part of activities lined up for the commemoration of the second year of President Buhari’s administration.

5.) Presidency Says Lawal, Oke Remain Suspended

Also on Sunday, Laolu Akande said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke remain suspended.

Recall Lawal was suspended for allegations of violations of law and due process made in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East while Oke was suspended following the discovery of huge cash by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which NIA is laying claim.

6.) Tambuwal, Adebutu Hail Fayose

The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has said his counterpart in Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has transformed the state with the various developmental projects embarked upon by his administration.

According to him, Fayose with his performance in office has become a factor in Nigerian politics. Tambuwal stated this during a call on Fayose at the Government House, Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

A member of the House of Representatives from Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has described Fayose as a man to look out for in the future political development of the country.

Adebutu, who was also in Ekiti for Adebayo’s burial, expressed optimism that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, would take over the governance of Ogun State in 2019.