Below are today’s top stories;

1.) Presidency Reacts To Buhari Death Rumours

Following speculations last night that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari has passed on to the great beyond, the senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu described the speculations as ‘baseless rumour’ and that nothing unpleasant has happened to his principal.

2.) 82 Freed Chibok Girls To See Parents On Friday

Parents of the freed Chibok School girls have been invited by the Federal Government to Abuja where they will be reunited with their daughters who were released 2 weekends ago.

According to the Chairman, Chibok Community in Abuja, Mr. Hosea Tsambido, many of the parents have identified their daughters through the pictures sent them and will be coming to Abuja on Friday, May 19 for them.

3.) Pastor Adeboye Urges Nigerians Not To Lose Hope In The Country

The General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemeed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye has called on Nigerians to maintain a peaceful disposition towards one another, no matter the situation they found themselves, saying it was only through such acts that their prayers would be answered.

The Cleric spoke at the RCCG inter-denominational service held at Kassa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, where he rounded off the RCCG 2017 Northern Ministers and Workers Conference, with the theme, “The Almighty.”

4.) Suspended Senator’s Supporters Protest

Supporters of Senator Ali Ndume protested against the suspension of the Borno politician when Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye among others stormed Maiduguri to attend the wedding ceremony of a Borno State Senator, Abubakar Kyari.

Recall Ndume was in March suspended for 180 days by his colleagues for asking the Senate to investigate allegations against the Senate President and Senator Dino Melaye, of fraudulent purchase of bullet proof cars and certificate forgery respectively.

5.) Nnamdi Kanu Says He Doesn’t Want To Be Biafra President

Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu denied he wants to be the President of the Biafra republic contrary to speculations.

He said he always preferred to operate from the background, pointing out that if the pioneer leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazurike had remained consistent with the struggle, he would not be doing what he is doing with IPOB.

6.) Nigerians Nearly Beaten To Death South Africa

Nearly two weeks after two Nigerians were shot dead, another two Nigerians were nearly beaten to death at Kuruman, Northern Cape, South Africa.

There have been attacks on foreigners including Nigerians by South Africans who have alleged that their jobs are being taken by them.