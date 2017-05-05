Many people are of the belief that there are a few big individuals using their closeness to ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to control the affairs of the country.

It has been reported that the cabal has sidelined the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari in the management of her husband’s health and that they are the ones that saw to the arrival of three medical doctors to Aso rock on Thursday, May 4 to treat him instead of traveling abroad for medical treatment.

Below are a few names that have been mentioned to be part of the cabal .

1.) Mamman Daura

He is the president’s Nephew and his often described by associates as “extremely intelligent and brilliant”.

Daura was a journalist and an industrialist, serving as head of the African International Bank and also chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority.

According to John Paden in his book ‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria’, it was him along with Waziri al-Hassan (Buhari’s foster father), that encouraged Buhari, a reluctant student in his early years, “to settle down and take his studies seriously”.

It was also Daura that “strongly encouraged” Buhari to join the military in 1961.

The book notes that Daura remains “life-long inspiration and confidant to Buhari” who guided him all through his formative years.

Buhari came out last year to deny claims that Mamman Daura was the one running the country not him.

2.) Lawal Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) when he ascended the presidency in 2015.

Lawal Daura was born in Daura, Katsina same as Buhari.

Daura who has a good relationship with the Buhari, joins the President often times for the Friday Jumat services that always hold inside the mosque close to the President’s office.

3.) Ismaila Funtua

He is the Chairman of the popular Bulet International Construction Company. He is said to be a personal friend of the President, hence he has Buhari’s ears on national issues, including appointments.

Funtua reportedly has much influence on the President even more than those who are holding offices.

4.) His Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari

He is a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier who served as Governor of the now defunct North-Central State, Nigeria after it was formed from the Northern Region during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon.

He plans Buhari’s schedule -who to see and who he should not see. He also plans his movement in case he will be going out of the seat of power.

Apart from the traditional roles of a Chief of Staff, Buhari made it mandatory that ministers must go through Kyari if they desired any contact with him.

He is also known for his bluntness.

5.) Babagana Kingibe

He was the running mate to Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

It was learnt that he wields much influence when it comes to matters of state polity and that President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly leans on him for direction.

6.) Sabiu Yusuf

Nicknamed ‘Tunde Idiabgon’ Sabiu, Buhari appointed him as his personal assistant shortly after the 2015 elections.

He reportedly lives at the Glass House with his uncle Mamman Daura since the President moved out in 2015.

It was revealed that he is the grandson of one of Buhari’s sisters.