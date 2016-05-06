Having a successful acting career doesn’t seem to be enough in Africa as a woman is expected to be married at a certain age. But these women seem to have defied all odds and are content being single at such age, after all, ‘life they say begins at 40’.

We present six actresses who are above 40 years old and are currently living the singles life:

1. Kate Henshaw 44

Known as one of the most popular and talented actress in Nollywood, not much has been said about her relationships but she was once married to Rod Nattal back in 2000 but the two split and she has been single ever since then. Her being single might have stemmed from a statement where she alleged she couldn’t date Nigerian men.

2. Rita Dominic 40

Rita Dominic Nwaturuocha is a very outstanding actress and fashionista. One of the few celebrities who has almost no scandal to her name, the actress is regarded by many as “a cultured lady”.

And while her fans and the whole world are asking, “What is she waiting for to get married?”, she keeps doing her thing on our TV screen undeterred. With her beauty, charisma and charm, she seems to have all it takes but is missing a man.

3. Bimbo Akintola 46

Versatile actress, Bimbo Akintola is another relationship enigma, The sultry actress has the ability to blend into any role given her but hasn’t quite snatched Mr. Right.

Acording to her: “There is no such thing as an ideal man. There is no perfect man or woman. What you have is work in progress. Once you meet half-way, you just have to build from there.”

4. Bukky Wright 49

Yoruba actress, Bukky Wright continues to dazzle even at 49. Beautiful, attractive and talented, the mum of three is still single!

5. Shan george 46

Actress, Shan George can easily pass for a young lady with her agility and beauty. The Cross River State star is over 45 years old but there is no telling as she can easily pass for a 28 years old lady. The mulatto, Cross River State born star has been begged by fans to settle down several times. But it seems like she is still willing to mingle.

6. Eucharia Anunobi Over 50

Actress cum Televangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, is over 50 years and still has the ability to be appealing. The single mother recently agreed that she is seriously praying for a husband after her marriage to Innocent Ekwu broke down some years ago.