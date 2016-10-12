A sixty-year-old man, Philip Ugwu has been confirmed dead after he was stoned by worshipers of a church in Afikpo LGA in Ebonyi state.
Abani Ugwu, the wife of the deceased reported the matter to the police and Tochukwu Okoh, an evangelist, had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The victim, who is popularly called Boxer or Coach, had argued with the church worshipers in a new generation church over the attention of a fence to demarcate their lands.
One thing led to another and it wasn’t long before Mr. Okoh and three others attacked her husband with stones, Abani said.
“We heard Boxer’s wife screaming that her husband had been attacked by some worshipers and before we could get to the scene, he was lying unconscious,” a witness said.
“He was immediately rushed to the hospital but his wife identified one of the attackers still with a stone who was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police.
“The victim’s wife explained that he had purchased and built on the parcel of land even before the church came to lay claim over it,” a witness who preferred anonymity said.
The witness said that the matter had previously been reported to the traditional council during which the head pastor of the church, still at large, was invited.
10 on “60-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stoned To Death By Church Members in Ebonyi”
if you such thing happened in that way just praying to god for your own life no matter the kind of conditions you are million of people are to be like you because some is for money richiua may almighty god forgives ours sin and blessed all us amin
This country is worse than hell. A church stoning a man to dead, God is weeping
WE SHOULD BE CAREFUL OF SPIRITUALIST WHO APPEAR WITH (EVIL) BIBLE DRESS AS A SHEEP BUT INNER A WOLF.
NAWA O, THE MAN IS NOT A PASTOR BUT A MURDERAL, A MILITANT, A TERROLIST, A BLOOD SUCKING DEMON POSSESED BEING.
Very bad, all the people involved should be giving life imprisonment and that demonic so call church should be demolished.
only god can solve this cayn.this for us.
only god can solve this cayn thinks for us.may god protect.us in lord name amen.
what kind of state an country are we oooooo God help us in this would church for matter
this peoples are not cristains, the are evil peoples
now you know?