A first time bride who is allegedly 60 years old has got everyone talking after the emergence of her wedding photos.
Many have reacted to the photos saying she looks too young for her age.
According to @bridesnmoreikeja who shared her photos online, the lady just got married for the first time.
“60 years old and a first time bride… as in she’s never been married!…..Dang!!..she looks good at 60!!….#goodgenes..#healthyliving..
.I remember the first time we met and she told me her age…I was like#hollymolly!!! #abasi mbok …..#unbelieveable……she went on to tell me how shes been waiting for ‘mr right’ since when she was in her 30’s and he never came. And so two years ago, he finally appeared and proposed in 2016…..#God is good…#delayisnotdenial my dearest aunty sarah!..i celebrate with you and may God bless your union…. from@bridesnmoreikeja….#it’snevertoolate…..more pictures of our youngest and latest bride in town coming”