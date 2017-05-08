A 67-year-old widow, Mrs. Racheal Olaniyan says she has fled her home on Olowu Street, Ipaja, Lagos State, over alleged assault by her son, Kehinde, and his wife, Shade, PUNCH reports.

Rachael, who claimed to be critically ill, said she was beaten by Shade sometime in March.

She alleged that Kehinde, who supported the attack, stole her land documents.

According to her, efforts to report the attack and alleged theft to the police were frustrated because Kehinde was a riot policeman.

She said when she could not get justice, she sought refuge in a Lagos church where she had been staying.

Rachel said, “On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, I opened the door to my apartment in order to go out when Shade attacked me by pouring watery pepper into my eyes. As soon as I fell, she started hitting me with a plank until I became unconscious.

“When I woke up, I used the little strength in me to go to the neighbouring house to show my swollen face to some community leaders.

“When I returned home, Shade’s husband, Kehinde, had returned home and when I showed him what his wife had done, he started laughing at me.”

Rachael said while she was having the discussion with her son at another time, another female tenant attacked her.

The sexagenarian said she escaped into the house, where she was incapacitated for about seven days.

“By Saturday, March 25, I went out to see the community leaders again to report to them. However, before I could return, Kehinde had burgled my room and stolen the documents of my house. When I challenged him, he laughed at me.

“I collapsed on March 27, 2017, and was rushed to a hospital. I have spent a lot of money and my health has worsened as a result of the attack I suffered from Kehinde’s wife and the tenant, who is also the wife of a policeman.

“When I went to the Alagolo Police Station, Ipaja, to report this case, nothing was done, as Kehinde used his influence as a policeman to stall the case. I also submitted a petition to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, and I was directed it to the Provost’s Office,” she added.