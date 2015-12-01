The acting Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr. Olakunle Obayan, has announced that plans are underway to register unemployed youths across the country. This is being done as part of the move to fulfil the promise of the federal government of paying unemployed graduates N5,000 as social security stipend.

This announcement was made at the official handover by the former Director General, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed to Mr. Olakunle Obayan. Obayhan said:

“Actually some of them (projects) are brand new and they are coming up in 2016. We are going to tenaciously pursue the employment generation activities of NDE, and we are going to expand their scope. This new schemes when they come on board, are schemes such that they are going to take care of the social security issues and something that will need majority of the people to get something doing. Besides, we have programmes that are for the graduates of the tertiary institutions as well. We have so many programmes that have been designed such that it will improve our service delivery system. We are going to pursue that vigorously, we are going to start a national registration of the unemployed. That we are going to take on fully so that we will have a great idea of how many of them are around. We have some but we are going to improve on the information we have in our data base and we are going to make sure that it is something we can access from our different locations, even if you are down in the hinterland, you should be able to do so. Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria We have all these things planned in place, all these will drive as soon as I settle down which is this week and you will start seeing these activities around NDE.”

Regarding funding of such programmes, the acting DG stated that