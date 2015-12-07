The National University Commission (NUC), has released its annual university rankings and named University of Ibadan in Oyo state as the top tertiary institution in Nigeria. The body which is responsible for accreditation of schools, put University of Ibadan in first place while Covenant University is rated as the best private university.
Below is the 2015 Top 100 NUC University Ranking in Nigeria:
1. University of Ibadan, UI
2. University of Lagos, Unilag
3. University of Benin, Uniben
4. Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU
5. Ahmadu Bello University, Abu
6. University of Ilorin, Unilorin
7. University of Jos, Unijos
8. University of Port Harcourt, Uniport
9. University of Maiduguri, Unimaid
10. University of Agriculture, Abeokuta,
11. Lagos State University, Lasu
12. Federal University of Technology, Futo
13. Covenant University, CU
14. University of Nigeria, UNN
15. Federal University of Technology, Futa
16. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Unizik
17. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Esut
18. Pan African University
19. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. lautech
20. Modibbo Adama University of Technology
21. African University of Science and Technology
22. University of Uyo, Uniuyo
23. Bayero University Kano, Buk
24. Ambrose Alli University, AAU
25. Redeemer’s University,
26. Babcock University
27. Federal University of Technology,
28. University of Calabar, Unical
29. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture,
30. Ajayi Crowther University
31. Bowen University
32. Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Rsust
33. Lead City University
34. Crawford University
35. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU
36. Abia State University, Absu
37. Usmanu Danfodio University,
38. Igbinedion University
39. Imo State University, Imsu
40. Niger Delta University
41. Bells University of Technology
42. Kwara State University
43. Nasarawa State University
44. Caleb University
45. Obong University Obong
46. Adekunle Ajasin University
47. Ekiti State University,
48. American University of Nigeria
49. Joseph Ayo Babalola University
50. Veritas University Abuja
51. Afe Babalola University
52. Kaduna State University Kaduna
53. Osun State University Oshogbo …
54. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University Katsina
55. Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ndufu-Alike
56. Salem University Lokoja
57. Novena University Ogume
58. Achievers University, Owo Owo
59. Benson Idahosa University Benin City
60. Ebonyi State University Abakaliki
61. University of Abuja Abuja
62. University of Mkar Mkar
63. Madonna University Okija
64. Bingham University Auta Balifi
65. Plateau State University Bokkos
66. Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun
67. Federal University, Dutse Dutse
68. Nigerian Turkish Nile University Abuja
69. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai
70. Landmark University Omu-Aran
71. Delta State University, Abraka Abraka
72. University of Agriculture, Makurdi Makurdi
73. Renaissance University Enugu
74. Federal University, Otuoke Otuoke
75. Tai Solarin University of Education Ijebu-Ode …
76. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Oye …
77. Kano State University of Technology Wudil
78. Tansian University Umunya …
79. Akwa Ibom State University Uyo
80. Baze University Abuja
81. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero
82. Benue State University Makurdi
83. Adeleke University Ede
84. Ondo State University of Science & Technology Okitipupa
85. Kogi State University Anyigba
86. Western Delta University Oghara
87. Federal University, Wukari Wukari
88. Paul University Awka
89. Caritas University Enugu
90. Federal University, Lafia Lafia
91. Cross River University of Science & Technology Calabar …
92. Fountain University Oshogbo
93. Al-Hikmah University Ilorin
94. Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike
95. Oduduwa University Ile Ife
96. Anambra State University Uli
97. Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye …
98. Federal University, Lokoja Lokoja
99. Federal University, Kashere Kashere
100. Rhema University Obeama-Asa
157 on “NUC Releases 2015 Top 100 Universities In Nigeria, University Of Ibadan Ranked Number 1 + Full List Of Best”
Why national open university appeared ,is not registered by the federal government? Or is it fraud?
With this nature of grammar, how do you expect open university to appear?
With this nonsense grammar ,how will u expect upon university to appear on this list ?
Fake
NUC does not have the tools and capacity to evaluate and rank universities. We know University of Ilorin stands out. NUC should stop collecting bribe and dishing out accreditations.
I suggest you learn to balance comfortably in your zone.. Whatever position ilorin falls, just take it in good pleasure till your school tops the list. For now, gba fun boss.
I am proud to be part of the greatest university in Nigeria the center of Excellence The prestigious university of Maiduguri that was ranked No. 9 in Nigeria out of the first 100. Its indeed a pleasure.
Well , it’s good . But I am sure the attitude of university lecturers was nt a yardstick for the ranking , else unimaid will surely move down .
Your happy your university came 9 what will does in the 1st position do?fly?
If u want 2b maid,come 2 unimaid.
I do not want to be a maid but to b made shouuuuu
Always …. Cum to unimaid and be made
Always …. Cum to unimaid and be made
Yea always representin
Proudly a product of university of Maiduguri we are indeed amongst the best!
Piece of thrash, what was the parameter for measurement? None from southeast came first five!
Greetings.
Thanks to NUC for the good job they did in not only going around to have a sip of knowledge from the Jack and Jenny in the canon of Nigeria universities listed but also the proof proven of the originality of some operational university in Nigeria which had been an intellectual conundrum to my ever inquisitive mind. Thanks for bringing me round of its existence.
Blessings.
Greetings.
Thanks to NUC for the good job they did in not only going around to have a sip of knowledge from the Jack and Jenny in the canon of Nigeria universities listed but also the proof proven of the originality of some operational university in Nigeria which had been an intellectual conundrum to my ever inquisitive mind. Thanks for bringing me round of its existence.
For clarity sake, is National Open University not among Nigerian universities?
Blessings.
Don’t worry. It is marginalization .
I am proud to be associated with my two Alumini, Unical, 1995 and Nsuk, 2015 who made NUC rankings @ 28th & 43rd positions respectively. To me it is reassuring that I am still academically relevant. Also Salem University, my ministry’s university is ranked 56th gives me joy. There are more rooms for improvement in the Assessment by NUC & ALL Unieducation Stakeholders. Kudos!
All of una dey vex say upon all the money wey una parents dey waste for una head una school nor come out for the list abi?
My two alumini Unical, 28th & Nsuk, 43rd positions respectively gives me joy. Also, Salem University just 6years ranked 56th in the 2015 NUC Ranking. Kudos to all stakeholders.
NUC ranking should be more correct than that of international agencies that do not visit the schools first
I think NUC is more correct than the international agencies that do not visit the schools
I agree with u!
THE CRITERIA FOR THIS LISTING IS OF INTEREST TO ME
I WONDER WHAT CRITERIA WERE APPLIED IN ARRIVING AT THIS LIST?
THE CRITERIA FOR THIS LISTING IS OF INTEREST TO ME
I WONDER WHAT CRITERIA WERE APPLIED IN ARRIVING AT THIS LIST?
the criteria for ranking by implication ought to be stated or listed alongside each ranked university so as to avail the public the opportunity to evaluate or access the yardstick used for ranking
hahahaha on what criterion . Am not surprise u know Nigeria way of ranking things, ur cash put u at d front. Where do we rank National University of Biafra ?
National University of Bia what?
Lasu My Sch My Pride
Of the Gratest LASUITE
I dont believe dis ranking is , Nuc, what are d criterion used for d ranking? Let know it pls.
Yea.. Because I don’t know why UniCal will be rate 28th. Hmmm! l don’t trust Nigeria when it come to things like this. Let’s see the break down of the rating. Suke!!!
Park fery well. Lolss
rubbish, no critria somebody sit in his sitting-room to name the universities. many of name are named wrongly.
As far as UI is no 1, we dont need to know d criterion. Unibadan, fountain head of true learning, deep & sound. Unibadan, UI the 1st & the best!. U need to ask ur oldees that went to sch to tell u abt UI, even in d east where most of u be refers are from, UI is well…known. I’m a Yoruba lady who served in d east. Whenever I was asked which I attended all d adults I told looked @ me wif respect & aadmiration(na their old people sabi good schs). The late Chinua Achebe is a product of d sch, Wole Soyinka, recently late Gamaliel onosode, prof Tamuno & a host of other great men & women such as Funmi Iyanda- NTA(new dawn), Jumai Hamza( Actress)Pastor Kumuyi- Deeperlife, Pastor Taiwo & late pastor Bimbo Odukoya- fountain of life…. The year NUC banned our faculty of law, we produced d best graduating student Overall in Law sch. We d product speak on behalf of our sch in character & conduct. We aren’t braggers or empty jesters. Greatest Uites!!!
nyc talk despite am nt UIsite…..
What did you study there at UI?? I asked because some Universities are strong in some courses but weak in others.
Greatest Uites!!!
Of the Greatest Josite. I am happy that Uni Jos is among the first ten. We need to do more so that in the next years to come we can be ranked first.
Kudos to U.I unilag and uniben. O A U too. This reminds me of Maranton race. Some university wen dey make mouth, what is your position?
Greatest Ul the First And The Best lm proud of Ul. Unilag my place of Higher degree. U will always set the pace for others to follow . The few years I spent for my degree programme in Ul cant be forgotten very pleasant no stress. Wt d facilities
UI, Alwaysssssssss. I am proud to be a UITE.
Let me use this medium to congratulate NUC and Modibbo Adama university Yola as well as Anti ie AUN on the ranking by NUC.
am extremely grateful, unique campus is no 9,NUC more gear to ur elbow
why university of Ilorin was in 6 position, it supposed to be in 1 to 3, even if unilorin can manage in no 3, that we be more beta, even though if unilorin have problem in their various courses during NUC research. with all the news about unilorin in previous years and recent news about them, unilorin supposed to rank as no 1 in Nigeria
why university of Ilorin was in 6 position? it supposed to be in 1 to 3, even if unilorin can manage in no 3, that we be more beta, even though if unilorin have problem in their various courses during NUC research. with all the news about unilorin in previous years and recent news about them, unilorin supposed to rank as no 1 in Nigeria
u i again.there is GOD O.
many keep wondering wht d criteria for d rankin was like, same here though.hope ds ranking was nt influenced politically or otherwise. Bless God my sch is on d first 100 on d list say 82nd wow!. I rep BSUM, a great citadel of higher learning, we are proud of thee. Awardind degree both in charaater and learnings is our watch word. Bravo to NUC keep d good job.
I don’t know fully the rating criteria, but I am aware that instrumentation, learning environment, structures and content, ratio of Professors to lower ranked Lecturers, as well as productivity of graduates which is normally sent under confidential cover to various departments on request by heads of departments are factored to make the overall score during NUC accreditation. So there is no basis for jubilation. The atmosphere I was trained as a Chemist may be unacceptable to many scholars but I developed my mind, and built my knowledge and today I have impact in any society I live. Importantly, if visitors of public universities and proprietors of privately owned institutions would pump money into these universities with the understanding that universities are non-profitable organizations, then the best will be realized.
There is nothing new with the 2013 NUC ranking, I think this is political other than reality
As men of honor, Josites no:7
The best university should be a university that the students should be able to change the challenge of time not grammar, certificate and number of graduates. Let the rankings be on the practical and let see if we will have a university in Nigeria
The only person to have make a reasonable comment so far. Do we really have any university that worth its salt in Nigeria? Can any of our professors in any of the sciences compare favourably with professors in countries in the western world? Virtually every researcher in our ivory towers is studying the environment with findings limited to their geographical location, and of course, will get them published since it will add to the global database on the environment. Nobody is doing any breakthrough research in the fundamentals of science. What a deception Osun state university ranked 53 with first class graduates of the same university not been able to pass graduate entrance examination at the university of ibadan.
Anyway I’m not blaming our science professors when there is no fund to pursue genuine ground breaking research. Hmm, FUNAAB ranked 10th with the students using kerosene stove for experiment in a chemistry laboratory. I don’t think we could ever make progress as a nation when we keep deceiving ourselves about baseless university ranking as this.
Am proud of my state plateau,we have a good background of learning and we Are benefiting from it.
great abusites!!!
A great university indeed ABU located south of the sahara congratulation
of the greatest uites !! am so proud of premier UNI keep on topping the rest. If you are not a graduate of ui, then you are graduated by a uite. Take it or you leave it….
usman danfodio university is moving to it lost glory. d university is indeed a citadel of learning
My school, my joy…. First and d best, I rep University Of Ibadan, if u didn’t attend U. I nah lesson u go #tongueout # Kudos NUC
If the most excellence university of maiduguri could be among the top 10 in this civil unrest that shows the whole world there intellectual capabilities. BRAVO OUR UNIMAID.
Dont ever ask NUC the criteria they considered for measurement, University of Ibadan always be the best and number one among nigeria university.
I don’t want to know whether my alma mata, IMSU comes ,first, middle or even the last, what I know too well is that we have brains in that school who will compete favourably with anybody from any school without betting any eyelid…I love my school, I love my IMSU. God bless. IMSU.
Imsu my alma mata founded on the shores of lake nwaebere and undulating landscape. The fountain of knowledge and excellent character. I love my imsu…
I tank God for novena university,its a university dat is progressing spontaniously,i know it will go up againg by next year,i still thank God for my dear ambros alli university at least top 25,na God win sha.
gudluck shld be querry too
Nice job by NUC, interestingly the two schools that moulded me are in the top quartile- Unibadan and Unilorin. Great schools no doubt! Greatest Uites! Better by far!
im proud of my school unijos to be among the first ten top universities in nigeria
Nigerians let us be objective and constructive in our argument, i am sounding loud and clear that the release must not from NUC, have a critical look at the way and manner it was written, e.g what is the meaning of federal university of technology, wrong spellings among others,, i will like to be informed about the measures that will make covenant be ranked higher than ladoke akintola university, don’t think otherwise am not from any of the two compared
Tunde that’s it o. federal university of technology, what a grt rubbis.
Everything in Nigeria is money and fake even our education system is fake that is why we are going nowhere, if we (the future of this nation) must continue to follow our forefathers footsteps. Now tell urself the truth & rank ur school, with what is going on in ur school, let’s not talk about structures and infrastructures although its part of the accreditation, but accademic capacity of the students and the conduct of the lecturers in ur school is the first criteria for ranking. What do u think? Especially those in professional fields, pls NUC should not humiliate some of us in standard schools that they ranked last in their list which i know that we are far more better than the schools ranked first-six in that list. I am proudly Ebonyi State Univeristy Student!
Olabisi Onabanjo University is far better than a lot of schools placed before her presently… so dis is rubbish
do you think it is by mere name or by its ouput.success not in the university but the student.comparing names is just reading while the more you improve our output you then study. Sprad the reading spirit not universities names.
Greatest umudyke ,universally competent university am proud to be part of u. mouau ur the best. 29th position keep it up
Lead City may be ranked 33rd and the 6th private university but being the only one without any financial backing from a church or government, I think they deserve a big commendation. Bravo!
Lead City may be ranked 33rd and the 6th private university but being the only one among them without any financial backing from a church or government, it is obviously number 1 private university. Kudos to them.
Is there a Nigerian top University? When they cannot Place even among African universities. I will rather suggest NUC concentrates on equating them than ranking. Whether US MKAR Allen their outputs are rubbish. Find out from employers.
FORGET IT.
Well done NUC, even at this jet era you still use unscientific approach to grade Nigerian Universities. What a shame ?
I thank God my school took first!up ui.
I rep my citadel of learning…..EKSU i am…i will always remain adamant to my say that eksu is stil one of the better place or citadel of learning and experience to be, as eksu rebuild u and also enable you to make exploit in any areas of ur study….i believe dat some graduates in the 1st 20th universities highly ranked by NUC through some unknown criterion will never be able to withstand graduates from EKSU…. Either you like it or not EKSU creates ALL in you…….i will always be proud to be an EKSUITE…..because with due respect to d philosophy of my course of study, No bagger can outsmart or outclass in my field of study ” BASIC SCIENCE EDUCATION” ….AMA EKSUITE
Thanks for this comment. I am a proud product of Eksu. Always on top.
This is political ranking of Nigerian universities, as u can see it has no special criteria.
There is no point discussing a nonexistence ranking. Some of the names of the universities listed are not even correct e.g No 27-Federal University of Technology? Where ? Etc. Go to NUC website, nothing like ranking. http://www.nuc.edu.ng
An OOU OLABISI ONABANJO UNIVERSITY that was rated no 1 state university (mid 2015) in Nigeria be in no 97 in Nigeria . Looooooooooooooool
Great malabites, action,
greatest malabites, reasonable action. At 28 position, we are still up there but we need to work harder to be in De first 10.
Am happy am from Uniuyo…an emerging elysium of academic splendour!
Of d greatest Ife. Scientific Aluta with maturity.
I am proud of FUTO, My alma mata which occupies the 12th Position.Great futoites!
Atbu is suppose to be number 1.
Lasu does not suppose t appear in the list at all because is not well cordinated.a sch that gave us adm for pg progm snc 2012,we have made all d payment,uptil now no lecture,no infomation.
Of the greatest Abusites! Naturally ahead.
Good to see OAU “The Great Ife” in the top 10 again.U.I,UNIBEN,OAU & other top ranked Universities must step up & compete with others outside Nigeria
I dont agree with this rating, what is the standarded for evaluation
Am happy for UI. the no1 in the list.
as a student of UI am happy.
if may ask NUC,what of national open university of Nigeria, why are they not on the ranking?.
UJ.deserve to be the best,this is evident, in its law faculty with 11 profs,6 associate profs,20 doctors,2 SAN.
Up university of Ibadan..
Yes NUC but ATBU best and number one in Engineering, you better acknowledge that. great balewite.
I first apprentice nuc for a job well done but coming to university of nigeria and others I still believe that we r d giant of Africa. so i use this forum to encourage the great lions and lioness to keep on achieving an international recognition because I think nuc is a bit rope sided in her effort to give a critical review in the Nigeria universities . kudos to unn
Abusites naturally ahead, big ups to the most product University in Africa! proudly Abusite. I rep A.B.U
Unilorin has retrograded and I am disappointed as an alumnus.But even more disappointed that non of the universities in the East made the top 10 not even the great U.N.N. Nsukka. I think the federal govt. should declare a state of emergency in education in the southeast so that more funds should be released to universities in the east. I am talking as a Yoruba man who want an egalitarian society. Long live Nigerian.
Greatest Uites!
Of the Greatest….. Uites!
What are the criteria per se that NUC uses or adopts in reaching its conclusion for the ranking? How can OAU be in the 4th position? In my opinion, OAU ought to be occupying the 2nd position if not the 1st even…
Rating Universities like this is total rubbish, at the state of the country, it can’t make any University better.
Let’s have the criteria so all the University can prepare towards it, that’s when you can rate the University who follows those rules. With that they can become better nd produce better product.
Ranking with bribery will only corrupt them more nd spoil the nation. Even if my university became 1st, it’s still nonsense to be realistic, even if am on ur side i will not follow ur dark side.
Well, who is deceiving who nowadays eye don open ?
Mtcheeeew, bunch of rubbish!!!!!
thank God abia state University is coming up from nothing to something now.
this is just a list of the registered universities in Nigeria. A call for the ones not registered with NUC .the ranking just done according to the much schools pay to NUC.
Which criteria NUC uses to rank Nigerian universities and ranks the greatest University in world (BUK) no 23 in its list?
my school ranking the first again. we own. University of Ibadan, the first and the best
In 1975, then a HSC student at Government College Umuahia, I was told University of Ibadan was the best in the country. My only application then was to the best University in Nigeria. I was admitted in that year and graduated from the best, three years after. I am not surprised that 40 years after, it’s still the best. Kudos to all great Uites and all who have kept the flag flying.
this ranking is nonsense…..some of d universities r just living on past glories .
But what are the quality use by nuc to accredit these university ? pls we have to know
But what are the quality use by nuc to accredit these university ? pls we want to know
Greatest BALEWITES we dee best for ever in engineering programme ATBU is d best uni dat is graduating clean engrs,proudly balewites.
Kai A B U should came 2 or3 b/c is far better than 2 or 3 academically.
I will always be proud of my school Ahmadu Bello University ABU. proud 2 b a Abusite
I am proud of my school ABU. Greatest abusites
Ranking or no ranking d NUC observation ar nt certain bcus they luk @ structures @ equipments wot abt d klass & practical activities 4rm d students of skulls do they also take tym to luk into dis onlik sum lecturals dat ar always after brown envelops after exams ar dis nt a serious treat to our skulls, they shud av observers dat view interner tin @ various skuls. Greatest Nigeria Student.
great Josites!
what of my BAUCHI state university
Ranking of school at dis tym I think is more than wat can b politically influenced. Is like d recent ranking of Africa universities where A.B.U was not ranked among d first 30. So dis draw d school attention to answered d Question dat y was it not among? So in their finding, dey found dat it was a SOFTWARE they used in d ranking. So was dis software does is dat immediately any school is entered into it, d software will automatically go into ur Website and rank your school base on it publications. So m not surprised how ABU jumped from 8th dat it was to 5th. Cox before we end last session websites were designed for each faculty and also each departments just for dat. Proudly ABUSITE
greatest ABU site !! Great !! We are allways ahead of the rest naturally , froudly abu site !!!
greatest ABU site !!! Great !! We are naturally ahead of the rest naturally !! Great abu site !!
We no send oooooooo……….
up ABUSITES.
this is rubish, political rating. Is absolutely nonesense. what is the creterion for the rating. Am waiting for NUC rating
greet funaabite. Forget d ranking we r d best.
what of FUGUS
greatest ABUSITE naturally ahead
This is a complete travesty ranking. OOU has been placed in error by NUC. Haba! I have fervent belief that my alma mater can compete excellently well with any University in the stream of any parameters NUC would have set forth. Sincerely, this is ridiculous! No matter the conditions, I love my school…
Whatever rankings is put here d Federal Universities will still be dere on tops followed by state ones While d private ones no matter how highly rated or equipped lacks good teachers or are staffed. with recycled ones!
I feel elated and still filled with conviction that I am in the right institution seeing my school ranked 5th.ABU SO GREAT, SO UNIQUE. NATURALLY AHEAD
proudly Abusite
Great UI I’ll be there soon for my programme.Since d school is good even d best institution in Nigeria.Not even b’cos of recent NUC ranking, I just like d varsity.
am proud of uniuyo
Gradually federal university dutse (FUD) is advancing, established 2011 and ranked 67 . Wow lovely!!!!!
Up RSUST….. NUC u have don well but looking at d list we still need more improvements …. dere r school DT does not wot d position dy are. tnx
Indeed The NUC really worked so much seeing RSUST at the rank of 32 is not a surprise because when barineme fakai was the vice chancellor the university was at the rank of 12 in Nigeria, since he steped down the university ranking is now poor well all the same thanks to NUC whose aim was to find the critical investigation going on in some universities.
What about polytechnic ranking please?
My UNIBEN why have u fallen!
My GR£AT UNIB£N why has thou fallen so low to your inferiors…..
what about NOUN, national open university of nigeria? its name hasn’t even been listed to be among the rankings….
But they are all called universities and produce the same qualifications sometimes HND holders benefit more than those with master degree some graduate end up teaching in primary school what they earn is not even upto what they spent per term in secondary school what I observe is wherever you find yourself either in NCE awarding institutions, I polytechnics, monotechnics or universities just remember what brought you there and concentrate
Same certificate Same guaden and its university degree
Same certificate Same guaden and its university degree.
Same certificate Same grade and its university degree.
this ranking is political
this is political
so open university is not even in the list of the 100 best university .and the go about opening center all over the world
National open university is not a register skul my guy, That is why is not among the NUC list.
Which one is federal university of technology at number 27? Aer they (NU C) serious at all?
And of the greatest UI, the ist varsity in Nigeria, and the best, the kegite ilya of all ilyas. National headquarter of the ist world socio-cultural club. I AM PROUD TO BE A METHUSELAH IN THE METHUSELAH UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA.
My guy 1st position has many things to do in academic environment, beside the nature of grammar is nt. Well understood lolz lolz
oh! Great job. BUK ranked 23rd we want know the criteria applied. am proud to be BUKITES.
what about open university of nigeria are they not part of nuc
While appreciating the efforts of NUC, it is important to note that all reasonable people will want to see the criteria used and the weights assigned to them before accepting the above ranking.
thank God our prestigious uni. ranked no 9. verily, if u want to be made come to unimaid. despite the insurgency unimaid x among the top 10. long live unimaid, long live federal republic of Nigeria.
Where futminna