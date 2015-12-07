The National University Commission (NUC), has released its annual university rankings and named University of Ibadan in Oyo state as the top tertiary institution in Nigeria. The body which is responsible for accreditation of schools, put University of Ibadan in first place while Covenant University is rated as the best private university.

Below is the 2015 Top 100 NUC University Ranking in Nigeria:

1. University of Ibadan, UI

2. University of Lagos, Unilag

3. University of Benin, Uniben

4. Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU

5. Ahmadu Bello University, Abu

6. University of Ilorin, Unilorin

7. University of Jos, Unijos

8. University of Port Harcourt, Uniport

9. University of Maiduguri, Unimaid

10. University of Agriculture, Abeokuta,

11. Lagos State University, Lasu

12. Federal University of Technology, Futo

13. Covenant University, CU

14. University of Nigeria, UNN

15. Federal University of Technology, Futa

16. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Unizik

17. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Esut

18. Pan African University

19. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. lautech

20. Modibbo Adama University of Technology

21. African University of Science and Technology

22. University of Uyo, Uniuyo

23. Bayero University Kano, Buk

24. Ambrose Alli University, AAU

25. Redeemer’s University,

26. Babcock University

27. Federal University of Technology,

28. University of Calabar, Unical

29. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture,

30. Ajayi Crowther University

31. Bowen University

32. Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Rsust

33. Lead City University

34. Crawford University

35. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU

36. Abia State University, Absu

37. Usmanu Danfodio University,

38. Igbinedion University

39. Imo State University, Imsu

40. Niger Delta University

41. Bells University of Technology

42. Kwara State University

43. Nasarawa State University

44. Caleb University

45. Obong University Obong

46. Adekunle Ajasin University

47. Ekiti State University,

48. American University of Nigeria

49. Joseph Ayo Babalola University

50. Veritas University Abuja

51. Afe Babalola University

52. Kaduna State University Kaduna

53. Osun State University Oshogbo …

54. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University Katsina

55. Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ndufu-Alike

56. Salem University Lokoja

57. Novena University Ogume

58. Achievers University, Owo Owo

59. Benson Idahosa University Benin City

60. Ebonyi State University Abakaliki

61. University of Abuja Abuja

62. University of Mkar Mkar

63. Madonna University Okija

64. Bingham University Auta Balifi

65. Plateau State University Bokkos

66. Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun

67. Federal University, Dutse Dutse

68. Nigerian Turkish Nile University Abuja

69. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai

70. Landmark University Omu-Aran

71. Delta State University, Abraka Abraka

72. University of Agriculture, Makurdi Makurdi

73. Renaissance University Enugu

74. Federal University, Otuoke Otuoke

75. Tai Solarin University of Education Ijebu-Ode …

76. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Oye …

77. Kano State University of Technology Wudil

78. Tansian University Umunya …

79. Akwa Ibom State University Uyo

80. Baze University Abuja

81. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero

82. Benue State University Makurdi

83. Adeleke University Ede

84. Ondo State University of Science & Technology Okitipupa

85. Kogi State University Anyigba

86. Western Delta University Oghara

87. Federal University, Wukari Wukari

88. Paul University Awka

89. Caritas University Enugu

90. Federal University, Lafia Lafia

91. Cross River University of Science & Technology Calabar …

92. Fountain University Oshogbo

93. Al-Hikmah University Ilorin

94. Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike

95. Oduduwa University Ile Ife

96. Anambra State University Uli

97. Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye …

98. Federal University, Lokoja Lokoja

99. Federal University, Kashere Kashere

100. Rhema University Obeama-Asa