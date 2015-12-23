Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday presented a 2016 budget proposal of 6.07 trillion Naira.
Nigeria’s 2016 Budget is based on a crude oil benchmark price of $38 per barrel and a production estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day for 2016.
See the full breakdown below
|GDP Growth Rate Projection
|4.37%
|Revenue Projection
|3.86 Naira
|Deficit
|2.22 trillion Naira (equivalent to 2.16% of Nigeria’s GDP)
|Oil Related Revenues
|820 billion Naira
|Non-oil Revenues
|1.45 trillion Naira
|Projected Independent Revenues
|1.51 trillion Naira
|Capital Expenditure
|1.8 trillion Naira (30% of total budget)
|Works, Power and Housing
|433.4 billion Naira
|Transport
|202.0 billion Naira
|Interior
|53.1 billion Naira
|Special Intervention Programs
|300 billion Naira
|Education
|369.6 billion Naira
|Defence
|294.5 billion Naira
|Health
|221.7 billion Naira
|Ministry of Interior
|145.3 billion Naira
|Foreign and Domestic Debt Service
|1.36 trillion Naira
|Sinking Fund towards the retirement of maturing loans
|113 billion Naira
|Non-debt Recurrent Expenditure
|2.65 trillion Naira
Note:
Deficit will be financed by a combination of domestic borrowing of N984 billion, and foreign borrowing of N900 billion totalling N1.84 trillion.
There is a proposed a 9% reduction in non-debt recurrent expenditure, from N2.59 trillion in the 2015 Budget to N2.35 trillion in 2016.
The budgeted N300 billion for Special Intervention Programs, takes the total amount for non-debt recurrent expenditure to N2.65 trillion.
Is not easy
If them no led to present d budget mr president shld sack them
What is wrong with saraki?if the answer is no,why did he not want to pass the budget?mr president please we are about to die at kogi,because we did not see any money now.they said dollar has high and if dollar what concerned nigeria about dollar…please mr president because of Allah[SWT] look into this corruption.thanks
Thaks bro agba
it time to thank mr prisident
The budget has been passed by the Senate waiting for Mr. President’s assent. Let us be patient the more but goodness, happiness and well-being will surely locate us in the shortest possible time.
how do you end corruption when some nigerians earned more than two (2) million monthly while majority of nigerians hardly earned or save up to 3000 naira monthly. the system need to be greatly adjusted to drastically reduce corruption and other social vices in nigeria societies. the perpetrators are ready for death compare to the life they are seeing them self……little info for the wise ones.
At the very least, half of all the money will end up in the foreign banks of these ministers. Do you know how much these people have borrowed to get where they are.
Finally the 2016 Budget as being sign into law we thank God, the change we are looking for should come and let us enjoyed it Mr president thank for u for ur great work and ur cabinet
I am happy now that pmb has passed 2016 budget and more emphasis was placed on education.
Wil dey use d money?
May Allah continue to help our dear country and increase the knowledge of our leaders to lead us well. Ameen
Is dere increment in corpers allowances?
Why federal government are still wasting money on power sector after privatization that been made during Jonathan government .my advice to president should take it back from all this theif thanks
this problem of corruption can only be stop by the Nigeria David ,one man and with the help of Almighty god and the support of the civilian ,but President buhari need to fine him ,please tell President that there is a man who can do it for him to bring the news nigeria
There is real lack of understanding about Federal Budget. It is really not Nigerian Budget as it only spells out what Federal Government wants to do. For it to be National Budget, It will mean the sum off Federal, State and Local Government budgets. The press needs to address the misconception.
Won’t d ministers divert everything into deir foreign & local ACC like dey did during Jonathan’s regime? Would accountability & transparency be their watchword? My advice is dat, if dey are not ready to make life comfortable for d masses, let dem go back to their father’s house & rest.
Long life Mr. President. May Allah lead and guide you to rule this country to the greatest ultimate Change. Ameen.
we are still watching…… pray for the best from mr president
has the breakdown of the 2016 budget effected the deplorable condition of the poor masses in the country. The wealth of our nation is concentrated in the hands of few, making the income gap an unimaginable measure.
During each election, the poor masses would try everything to vote in their representatives for their interest but at last you find out that they have unknowing started corruptive businesses for them. Then, the search for corruption and embezzlements or search for other national disorders would leave the right areas and move to grass root areas who contribute little or nothing to the problems.
In precise, the poor masses that are left in abject penury are God’s delights and it’s God that own every nation. For any nation to prevail, it must make God’s interest its priority. People are gradually going to their graves because of hunger.
Cameron made a mistake on that comment. The president should tell him to return all our money that is in their conutry.
May Allah guid pmb 2 lead this country with good intentions he has 4 Nigerians & save him in d hand of his enemies
Rubbish working corps
Hmmm Mr presidor well done job I wish the ministries save deliver kudus to u BABA
We thank for the President, senate and governor they effort toward the budget, all we are praying is that, every citizen of nigeria should benefit this budget.
Suleman mohammed:say. Baba pls help Nigerian police ther diening.
I thank pmb for what is doing, many political stolen Nigeria money took it to UK david should order is country to return our money we need money in our country African we are suffer mr President God will help you amen.
My only advice to our president and his cabinet is to remember that the poor masses vote tor them to lead this nation to the promise land but very unfortunate the same poor masses are dying in hunger. Light is not stable for dorky year, fuel scarcity, no good road and people are dying every day under terrorism, kidnapper etc and things is very expense in the market, this is not the kind of change we want in our nation Nigeria.
SOMETHING NEED TO BE DONE TO RESCUE THIS NATION BECAUSE NATIONAL CAKE BELONG TO EVERY NIGERIAN AND NOT PARTICULAR SET OF PEOPLE
I totally believe in our President that he will lead this country to the promise land and i pray for long life sound Health to Mr President & his entire Cabinet Members LONG LIFE NIGERIAN
Mary I like your comment, especially there is no good road, people are dying too much, Please Mr BUHARI help us find solution to every thing, let us see the CHANGE you promised us, May ALLAH continue to guide you and Lead you Through.
President Muhammadu Buhari,should make possible best to move and trasnform nigeria. Let him forget the misunderstand that happend b/t APC and PDP. Let him give rivers people there full allocation.
The problem with our budget has always been full implementation, if the projects are well implemented, we wont be in this mess
hmmm, so our President did not make any resources or budget about small scale businesses?
very bad of them
Look unto this mr president how can you stop corruption when some of the leaders are spending more than fiffty million for his fathers burial or sixty million for his sons wedding i hate this corruption cause i have seen it’s brutality,futility and it stupidity mr president what makes me flabagasted most is the issue of soap and garri do something before god action begin to rule nigeria
Please mr president change our situation before our situation change you
never known where Nigeria is going to ooooo