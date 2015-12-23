BUHARI new

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday presented a 2016 budget proposal of 6.07 trillion Naira.

Nigeria’s 2016 Budget is based on a crude oil benchmark price of $38 per barrel and a production estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day for 2016.

See the full breakdown below

GDP Growth Rate Projection 4.37%
Revenue Projection 3.86 Naira
Deficit 2.22 trillion Naira (equivalent to 2.16% of Nigeria’s GDP)
Oil Related Revenues 820 billion Naira
Non-oil Revenues 1.45 trillion Naira
 Projected Independent Revenues 1.51 trillion Naira
Capital Expenditure 1.8 trillion Naira (30%  of total budget)
Works, Power and Housing 433.4 billion Naira
Transport 202.0 billion Naira
Interior 53.1 billion Naira
Special Intervention Programs 300 billion Naira
Education 369.6 billion Naira
Defence 294.5 billion Naira
Health 221.7 billion Naira
Ministry of Interior 145.3 billion Naira
Foreign and Domestic Debt Service 1.36 trillion Naira
Sinking Fund towards the retirement of maturing loans 113 billion Naira
Non-debt Recurrent Expenditure 2.65 trillion Naira

Note:

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

Deficit will be financed by a combination of domestic borrowing of N984 billion, and foreign borrowing of N900 billion totalling N1.84 trillion.

There is a proposed a 9% reduction in non-debt recurrent expenditure, from N2.59 trillion in the 2015 Budget to N2.35 trillion in 2016.

The budgeted N300 billion for Special Intervention Programs, takes the total amount for non-debt recurrent expenditure to N2.65 trillion.

 