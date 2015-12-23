Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday presented a 2016 budget proposal of 6.07 trillion Naira.

Nigeria’s 2016 Budget is based on a crude oil benchmark price of $38 per barrel and a production estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day for 2016.

See the full breakdown below

GDP Growth Rate Projection 4.37% Revenue Projection 3.86 Naira Deficit 2.22 trillion Naira (equivalent to 2.16% of Nigeria’s GDP) Oil Related Revenues 820 billion Naira Non-oil Revenues 1.45 trillion Naira Projected Independent Revenues 1.51 trillion Naira Capital Expenditure 1.8 trillion Naira (30% of total budget) Works, Power and Housing 433.4 billion Naira Transport 202.0 billion Naira Interior 53.1 billion Naira Special Intervention Programs 300 billion Naira Education 369.6 billion Naira Defence 294.5 billion Naira Health 221.7 billion Naira Ministry of Interior 145.3 billion Naira Foreign and Domestic Debt Service 1.36 trillion Naira Sinking Fund towards the retirement of maturing loans 113 billion Naira Non-debt Recurrent Expenditure 2.65 trillion Naira

Note:

Deficit will be financed by a combination of domestic borrowing of N984 billion, and foreign borrowing of N900 billion totalling N1.84 trillion.

There is a proposed a 9% reduction in non-debt recurrent expenditure, from N2.59 trillion in the 2015 Budget to N2.35 trillion in 2016.

The budgeted N300 billion for Special Intervention Programs, takes the total amount for non-debt recurrent expenditure to N2.65 trillion.