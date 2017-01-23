Below is a summary of the top news headlines of today;

1.) President Buhari’s Death Speculations

There were rumours during the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari had passed away in London where he is currently spending his 10-day medical leave. The rumours were swiftly denied by the president’s media aides and a photo of him speaking with acting President Yemi Osinbajo surfaced yesterday night to completely dispel the rumours.

2.) Former Senate President Defects To APC

Ken Nnamani who was Nigerian Senate President from 2005 – 2007 defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

3.) Tinubu’s Private Plane Allegedly Flew Jammeh To Guinea.

There are reports that a plane belonging to former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was used to fly ex-Gambian President, Mr. Yahaya Jammeh out of the country.

According to reports, upon being contacted for the use of the aircraft, Tinubu, who was in Conakry at that time, agreed on the condition that it should only be used for the purpose in order to restore peace and democracy in the country.

4.) Katsina Varsity Bans Religious Associations Apart From Muslim Association

The authorities of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University in Katsina issued a directive outlawing religious or tribal associations besides the Muslim Society Association.

5.) Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s Order For Fulani Hersdmen To Be Killed

The Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman told his church gathering that he had instructed his security officers to kill any Fulani Herdsman found around him or his Church Premises. The video which was recorded on Sunday, January 15 went viral over the weekend.

6.) Anti-Trump Protests

Protests against the inauguration of US new president, Donald Trump were held across the world with Hollywood celebrities joining in the protest including Popular singer, Madona.

7.) Cardinal John Onaiyekan Talks Tough

In an interview, Cardinal John Onaiyekan spoke about the killings in the Southern part of Kaduna and the activities of Fulani herdsmen. He said Christians cannot sit down and allow themselves to be killed if the government does not do its job of safeguarding their lives and properties.