We bring you a summary of some of the top news headlines of today.

1.) US President, Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Refugees And Muslims

The news that trended during the weekend was the suspension of admissions of refugees and muslims from seven countries- Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

The ban has attracted widespread criticism and has been claimed to be a muslim ban but Donald Trump has denied it is.

2.) DSS Invites Apostle Suleman For Questioning

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday invited the Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman for questioning in relation to the alleged inciting comments he made concerning Christians killing the Fulani Herdsmen.

3.) More Pictures Of President Muhammadu Buhari In London Surfaced

Amidst rumours that the President had died in London while on vacation, pictures of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun paying him a visit found its way to the Internet while the President was also spotted with the first lady, Aisha.

The pictures of Aisha with the President were released by the presidency on Sunday to calm the nerves of people and stop the rumour mongering.

4.) APC South East Leaders To Back Buhari In 2019

After picking former Senate President, Ken Nnamani as the APC Chairman in the South east region, the leaders led by the new Chairman, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha among others indicated their intention to wait for the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari to use two terms before making a move for Igbo presidency.

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had touted the South East as a region that can also produce a president.

5.) Fayose Alleges DSS Plans To Detain Apostle Suleman And Bishop Oyedepo

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose says he has uncovered a plan by the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman and the General Overseer of Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

6.) Schools To Teach Maths, Science In Indigenous Languages

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said plans are already underway to ensure that primary schools in the country teach mathematics and science subjects in indigenous languages and that the plan is meant to encourage the application of science and technology in the country.

7.) Turaki Believes Nigeria Would Have Been Better If PDP Is Still In Power

A Former Minister of Special Duties, Mr Kabiru Turaki said that Nigeria’s current economic woes was as a result of the All Progressives Congress’s unpreparedness for governance.

He added that the economic condition of the country would have been better, if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was re-elected into office in 2015.