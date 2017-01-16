Below is a summary of the top news headlines of today;

1.) FG Invites BBOG To Sambisa Forest

The Federal Government through Information Minister, Lai Mohammed invited members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, to join in the search for the missing Chibok girls who are believed to be camped by the Boko Haram sect in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

2.) Chief Of Army Staff Admits Abubakar Shekau Is Still On The Run

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai admitted that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has not been captured despite the recent onslaught on the Sambisa forest.

According to Buratai, Shekau and other kingpins of Boko Haram commanders fled the forest, as they could not withstand the superior firepower of the Nigerian Army.

3.) Oyo State Governor’s Address To LAUTECH Students

Protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola stormed the Oyo State Government house over their school’s closure. A video of Governor Abiola Ajimobi daring them to do whatever they wanted even if it was violence went viral and the Governor was blasted for being insensitive to the plight of the protesting students that have stayed home for 8 months due to the LAUTECH strike caused by Ownership crisis between Oyo and Osun State.

4.) Students And Staff Of Turkish International School Kidnapped

Three students and two staff members of Turkish International school located in Isheri, Lagos State were kidnapped on Friday evening, January 13. A manhunt has begun for the rescue of the victims

5.) Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Yesterday, January 15 was the day set aside for the remembrance of the fallen heroes and those serving to protecting the country. President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors laid wreath in honour of our warriors.

Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida also used the day to pray for National Unity.

6.) Suspected killers of Evangelist Eunice Olawale Eunice Released

The suspects arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the gruesome murder of late Evangelist Eunice Olawale Elisha in Abuja July last year have been released.

According to FCT Police spokesman, ASP Anjuguri Manzah, the suspects were released because police investigation could not establish any evidence linking them to the murder of the late Evangelist.

7.) Twin Bomb Explosions At University Of Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked University of Maiduguri early Monday morning leaving several dead including Professor Aliyu Usman Mani, the Director of Veterinary of the University.