Below are the biggest stories of today;

1.) DSS Arrests Former Benue Governor

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam after receiving an intelligence report.

The raid on the property allegedly belonging to the former Governor yielded the discovery of illegal firearms, 45 exotic car keys among other incriminating car keys.

2.) Tinubu Says He May Run For Presidency

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that in the event of the Aso rock being vacant, he might run for the office of the president as he would not turn down the opportunity to serve his fatherland.

3.) 350,000 Graduates To Gain Employment in 2017

The Federal Government has announced that 350, 000 graduates will be employed under the N-Power Volunteer Corps, a component of the government’s Social Investment Programmes.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Akande said President Muhammadu Buhari had requested an appropriation of N157.75bn in the 2017 budget estimates for the N-Power scheme.

4.) Army Arrests Three Foreign Terrorists

Three suspected Boko Haram terrorists from Chad were on Sunday, February 26 apprehended by the Nigeriam Army in Gombe State.

According to Army spokesperson, Sani Usman the three Chadian terrorists suspects, Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna Areas of Gombe metropolis.

5.) Former President Says God Has Been Partial To Him

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that in an interview at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta that God had been partial to him as he did not deserve the favour He bestowed on him.

The Ota farmer also said he has not been dissapointed with President Muhammadu Buhari.

6.) Xenophobic Attacks: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts South African Home Affairs Minister

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign affairs and Diaspora has described the suggestion by Mr. Malusi Gigaba, South African Home Affairs Minister, that diplomacy is the solution to attacks on Nigerians in his country as very insensitive. Dabiri also called on the South African government to take definitive measures to protect Nigerians and other Africans in their country. She also called on the African Union to intervene urgently in the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

7.) PDP Chairman Asks Court To Arrest Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has asked the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to jail his arch rival, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and some of his loyalists.

Sheriff and the National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo, accused Makarfi and others of flouting the order of the court, which was delivered on February 17, 2017.