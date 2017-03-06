Below are the news headlines of today, March 6

1.) Apostle Suleman Accused of Abandoning Canadian Lover He Impregnated

A Canadian based lady. Stephanie Otobo has accused the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman of abandoning her after he had impregnanted her.

A letter from Festus Keyamo Chambers dated March 4, 2017 and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police claimed that Stephanie began a romantic relationship with Suleiman in Canada in 2015.

2.) Jonathan Denies He Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Schoolgirls

Following reports that Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan rejected the British offer to rescue the Chibok Schoolgirls abducted in his administration, a statement issued by Media Adviser to the ex-president, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze said the Jonathan administration was so genuinely committed to the rescue of the missing girls that it granted permission to foreign powers to overfly Nigeria’s airspace, while conducting the search and rescue missions.

The statement added that the reports were pure lies.

3.) Buhari Calls Obasanjo, Kogi Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari called Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, March 5 to felicitate with him on his 80th birthday.

He also spoke with Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello for a couple of minutes as the Governor received the call in Lagos on his way back from Abeokuta, where he attended the inauguration of Obasanjo Library.

4.) Fayose Tells Buhari To Speak With Him

Fierce Critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said the ailing President should be urged with him to prove to Nigerians that he is hale and hearty.

5.) Clergyman Says Obasanjo Is The Best President Nigeria Ever Had

The former Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the best president Nigeria has ever had, given the enduring institutions he established and his programmes while in office.

6.) Omatek Founder Dies At 54

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Omatek Ventures Plc, one of Nigeria’s pioneer and indigenous Original Equipment Manufacturers, Mrs. Florence Seriki, has died.

Omatek specialises in the manufacturing of computers and other Information and Communications Technology devices.

7.) FG Denies There Is A Threat Of Famine

The Federal Government has denied the reports by some United Nations’ agencies of imminent famine in Nigeria, saying there was no threat of starvation in the country.

Audu Ogbeh who is the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development made the denial when he featured at a News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Forum in Abuja.

He added that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production before the end of 2018.