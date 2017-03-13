Below are the news headlines of today, March 13

1.) Adoke Insists Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan Endorsed Malabu Agreement

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) in an official letter written to his successor and the current Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has maintained that the controversial $1.1bn Malabu oil Block Agreement was endorsed by the previous administrations of Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

2.) NAF Confirms Arrest Of Officer

The Nigeria Air Force has confirmed the arrest of a jealous air force personnel who allegedly shot dead his girlfriend/colleague, Solape Oladipupo in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

3.) Orji Uzor Kalu Says Buhari’s Return Has Brought Stability

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu while expressing gladness at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom said the has brought stability into the polity.

4.) Lagos To Buy 5,000 Air-Conditioned Buses To Replace Danfo

The Lagos Sate Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the weekend said that the proposed Bus Reform Initiative aimed at giving Lagosians an integrated public transportation system would kick start this year with a sinking fund of N30 billion.

5.) FG Bans Helicopter Shuttle From Kaduna To Abuja

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, has banned the planned helicopter shuttle service from Kaduna to Abuja by some helicopter companies.

Recall that all International flights meant to land at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja now land at the Kaduna International Airport due to the closure of the former for renovation.

6.) Omokri Reacts To Apostle Johnson Suleman Sex Scandal

A Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri berated those already condemning Apostle Johnson Suleman over his alleged romance with Canada-based singer, Stephanie Otobo, adding that there could be smoke without fire.

7.) JAMB begins Sale Of UMTE 2017 Forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced that it would begin the sale of forms for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Monday 20th March,2017.

The Board said the sale of forms will close on Wednesday 19th April, 2017 while examination holds 6th to 20th May, 2017.