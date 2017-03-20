Below are the biggest stories of today, March 20

1.) Amosu’s $2.15m Hospital Handed Over To Air Force

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commisson (EFCC) has handed the $2.15m hospital seized from a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd.) Nigerian Air Force.

St. Solomon Hospital, which is located on Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, is said to have state-of-the-art equipment including a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine which costs well over $1m.

2.) Presidency Reveals Buhari Works From Home

Garba Shehu who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity disclosed in a statement made available to journalists that his principal works from home when most civil servants had closed for work.

He added that Buhari did not have a day off or a light week throughout his week of resumption.

3.) FG Rules Out Ethnic Factor In Ife Clash

After visiting the scene of the bloody clash between Yoruba and Hausa communiteis in Ile-Ife, Osun State interacted with leaders of the two communities in the state, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau says the Federal Government has ruled out ethnicity as the possible cause of the recent bloody clash.

4.) Conspiracy Against Magu

Prof. Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption disclosed in an interview that the conspiracy against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu reaches the presdency.

Recall last Wednesday, March 15, Senate rejected Magu as substantive EFCC chairman based on another DSS report.

5.) Ali Modu Sheriff Wants Adeyeye To Stop Speaking For PDP

As the leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party lingers, the Party’s National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, has again warned Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, to stop parading himself as spokesman of the PDP.

Sheriff said Adeyeye could not speak for the PDP or use its logo and franchise without the authority and permission of the national leadership of the party.

6.) APC To Investigate Senate’s Refusal To Confirm Magu

The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has disclosed that the party will investigate the events that led to the refusal by the Senate to confirm the nomination of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

7.) FG Reiterates Whistleblowers Will Be Protected And Rewarded

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed has assured that the Federal Government will protect and reward whistleblowers, who provide information that leads to the recovery of stolen funds.

He added that FG will protect the identity of all whistleblowers, whether in the public or private sector, and also ensure that the information they provide is kept secret.