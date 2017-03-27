Below are the biggest stories of today, March 27

1.) EFCC Indicts Saraki, Others In N19bn Paris Club Scam

A reports linking Senate President Bukola Saraki and some of his aides to the diversion of about N19bn from the N522bn Paris Club refund has been submitted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

2.) Senate Probes Alleged N4tn Revenue Leakage In Customs



A fresh investigation has been launched by the Senate into the Nigeria Customs Service over the alleged revenue leakage under the border security agency between 2006 and 2016 to the tune of about N4tn.

Hope Uzodinma who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Hope Uzodinma, made this known in an interview with journalists.

3.) Presidency Says Buhari Has No Certificate Scandal

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has declared that his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari has no certificate scandal in reaction to a report in a national newspaper on leaders with past certificate controversy.

4.) Senate Summons ABU Authorities

The authorities of the Ahmadu Bello University have been summoned to apear before the Upper Chamber this week to clear the air on the certificate scandal involving Senator Dino Melaye.

5.) Abuja Airport Runway For Another 18-Week Upgrade

The Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport will undergo another upgrade spanning 18 weeks according to a top presidency source.

Recall the current reconstruction that led to the diversion of flights to the Kaduna International Airport just enters its third week.

6.) Ile-Ife Clash: Arrest Of Only Yoruba Suspects Wrong

The Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare has condemned the mode of arrests in the aftermath of the clash between the indigenes and the Hausa community in the ancient town.

Bakare described as “an abuse” the arrest of some Yoruba as suspects in the clash and the justification of the arrest by the police.

7.) Senate To Investigate Buhari, Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan Over N4tr Customs Revenue

An investigation into how over N4 trillion was lost due to revenue leakage in the Nigeria Customs Service during the tenures of formr Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan has been launched by the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff.

Buhari’s administration is not left out to as the probe is from 2006-2016.