Below are the headlines of today;

1.) Saraki Meets Buhari Again

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday night, February 19 again met with President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

The President’s official twitter handle confirmed the meeting but details of the latest meeting remain sketchy.

2.) FG To Sack Five SANs As Prosecutors

The Federal Government is currently investigating its team of special prosecutors to fish out those who may be operating with conflict of interest.

Five Senior Advocates of Nigeria out of the 20 on the team are said to be have been found culpable, according to a preliminary random check, said a source in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

3.) FG Opts For Dialogue Over Military Option For Niger Delta Militants

President Muhammadu Buhari has dropped the idea of military option as a way of restoring peace to the troubled Niger Delta region, which has been experiencing renewed militancy lately.

He has therefore endorsed Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s ongoing dialogue in the region, which has so far taken him to Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Imo states.

4.) London Police Called To Arrest Gaurdian Reporter

Security staff at the Abuja House in London yesterday, February 19 called in policemen to arrest a correspondent of The Guardian who was on the premises to see President Muhammadu Buhari and possibly interview him.

A member of the staff spoken denied knowledge of the wherebouts of the president.

5.) Telcos To Block Skype, WhatsApp Calls

Telecommunication firms in a bid to address the biting recession has opted to block phone calls on Skype and Whatsapp.

There concerns are over revenue loss from international calls and plan to hit a revenue target of N20tn by blocking subscribers from accessing Skype and other Over-the-Top services,

6.) Ali Modu Sheriff Meets With Ibrahim Babangida

The Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff on Sunday was in Minna, the Niger State Capital to meet with former Governor of the State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, and former military ruler, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

This came two days after the appeal court recognised Sheriff, a former Governor of Borno State, as the chairman of the PDP.

7.) Emir Of Kano Plans To Bar Poor Kano Men From Polygamy

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II on Sunday in Abuja on Sunday at the 50th anniversary of the death of Ambasador Isa Wali, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana who died on active duty on February 19, 1967 revealed that he is on the verge of proposing a law which will restrict poor men in the emirate from marrying many wives.