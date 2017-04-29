Below are the biggest headline stories the week;

1.) Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke Laid To Rest

First Osun State Civilian Governor and serving Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 23 was finally committed to mother earth the following day amidst tears.

His final journey was without drama as his supporters who were of the belief he was assassinated by his enemies created a scene. Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State had to intervene to stop one of them from attacking one Idiat Babalola, who is a commissioner nominee of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

2.) Nnamdi Kanu Granted Bail

Embattled leader of the Independent Leader of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was finally granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, April 25.

Kanu who was granted bail on health grounds was released yesterday, after fulfilling the stringent bail conditions.

3..) Buhari Absent At FEC, Jumat Service

President Muhammadu Buhari was again absent at the weekly Federal Executive Council. Last week’s FEC meeting did not hold while the one before it was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

His absence at public events excluded the Friday Jumat Service but he was nowhere to be found at yesterday’s service hence increasing speculations as regards his health.

4.) Revelations From ‘Against The Run of Play’ by Segun Adeniyi

Excerpts from a book authored by a former Presidential spokesman and the Chairman of thisDay editorial board, Olusegun Adeniyi raised a lot of dust in the past week as behind the scenes stories about the 2015 general elections came to light.

Among the excerpts that generated much attention was the allegation by former President Goodluck Jonathan that former US President, Barack Obama played a role in his eventual defeat at the 2015 presidential election. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu among others also had a major say in the book launched yesterday, April 28.

5.) Oba Of Lagos Refuses To Greet Ooni Of Ife

A video that shows Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu II refusing to greet the Ooni of Ife went viral during the week.

The Ooni on arrival at an event walked over to greet the obas, but as soon as he offered the Oba of Lagos his hands, Oba Akiolu looked away and dismissed him with a wave of the hand.

6.) Emir Sanusi Under Investigation

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II is under investigation over the emirate council’s finances.

The Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Agency (KSPCACA) is set to investigate the Muhammadu Sanusi-led emirate council over an alleged misappropriation of billions of naira supposedly left behind by his predecessor, the late Alhaji Ado Bayero.

His investigation might not be unconnected to his recent outburst against the Northern elites for not doing enough for the poor.

7.) Court UnFreezes/Freezes Patience Jonathan’s Account

A day after her Skye Bank account holding $5.9m was unfrozen, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission obtained another court order barring the former first lady from accessing her account.

On Wednesday, April 26, the anti-graft agency’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo applied to Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos for the withdrawal of the application to stay the execution of the unfreezing order.