President Muhammadu Buhari six months after his inauguration on May 29, 2015 finally ended the country’s wait for a cabinet apart from his kitchen cabinet.

One would have expected that after the long wait, Buhari would have selected new faces but instead they were familiar ones that have been ruling the country one way or another with nothing tangible to show for it except for a few and this was inspite of Buhari ascending the presidency with the ‘Change’ motto.

Below are 7 ministers that never seemed up to it in the outgoing year with errors ranging from careless talks to naivety and misinformation.

1.) Alhaji Lai Mohammed: The Minister of Information did not have it easy with Nigerians and was constantly battered for his press releases. Nigerians referred to him as ‘Lie’ Mohammed.

2.) Solomon Dalung: The Sports Minister had a 2016 to forget. He was always attacked for lacking the technical know-how to run the ministry. He also constantly clashed with the President of the Nigerian Football Federation

3.) Kemi Adeosun: The Minister of Finance was also not spared from public backlash especially with the manner in which she treated the impending economic recession Nigeria was heading into earlier in the year.

4.) Audu Ogbeh: The Minister of Agriculture was also targeted for criticism especially after his famous ‘importation of grass’ for cows idea.

5.) Udo Udoma: Udoma only crime was his inability to successfully detect the heavy padding of the 2016 budget. The 2016 budget was so padded that the fallout from its controversies still rages on. Nigerians felt the Minister of budget should have done better.

6.) Adebayo Shittu: Even though during his time as Minister of communication, Mark Zuckerberg visited Nigeria, Mr Shittu still had a lot of queries to answer from Nigeria. His shady handling of the MTN fine and his tricky method in the proposed increase of data tariff has left many wondering if he is fit for the job in 2017.

7.) Muhammadu Buhari: Apart from being lambasted for lacking the style to lead Nigeria, President Buhari, who doubles as the Minister of petroleum, was slammed for his role in the fuel scarcity that plagued the country and also for the role he played in Kachikwu’s re-positioning in NNPC.