Tragedy struck in Kebbi State when a boat carrying 150 passengers from Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi State who were returning from Malali Market hit a branch of tree and capsized along River Niger.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead and seven hospitalized.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, April 15, the Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara State, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad said that efforts were on going between fishermen and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to rescue the missing passengers.

As soon as we got hint of the mishap, we put a call to NIWA to help rescue the missing passengers. All the people on board were missing, but as rescue and search continue wide and deep of the river intensified, 14 people have been discovered; seven died and seven haven taking to Ngaski Hospital.” he said.

See more photos below;



7 dead 136