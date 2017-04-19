Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last Wednesday, April 12 recovered $43.4m, £27,000 and N23m (N13bn) from an apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The uncertainty as to who owns the huge sums has led to speculations with accusations and counter accusations.

Below are the seven names that have been linked to the unclaimed monies;

1.) Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue

The name of the sacked managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was linked to the ownership of the apartment. She later came out through her lawyer, Emeka Etiaba to deny ownership of the apartment and the monies.

2.) Adamu Mu’azu

Former Bauchi Governor and former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party was reportedly linked to the monies as it was alleged the apartment belonged to him but such allegations was denied by his Media and ICT Personal Assistant, Akin Oyegoke who debunk the allegations before adding that Mu’azu’s only house is on Walter Carrington street, Victoria Island Lagos.

3.) Rotimi Amaechi

There were claims by Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and Ekiti State Governor’s aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka that the former Rivers Governor and current Transport Minister was the owner of the apartment.

Amaechi has threatened to sue the two for defamation of character.

4.) Mosunmola Abudu (Mo Abudu)

The EbonyLife TV Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife TV was mentioned among owners of the flat and that Amaechi had bought the flat for her. It was claimed they were dating but both parties have come out to deny such claim.

5.) NIA

Nigeria’s equivalent of the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Intelligence Agency claimed the monies were released to it by former President Goodluck Jonathan for covert operations.

The agency’s DG, Ayodele Oke was alleged to have called EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu to not search the apartment but his plea fell on deaf ears.

He was said to have reportedly visited President Muhammadu Buhari for the monies to be returned to the agency.

6.) Rivers State Government

Governor Nyesom Wike last week alleged that the recovered cash were looted by Rotimi Amaechi while he held sway as Rivers Governor.

Wike during the easter break went spiritual as he admonished Rivers people to pray the monies be returned to the state.

7.) Tony Anenih’s Daughter

Mrs Patricia Edo-Osagie who is the daughter to the former Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Chairman’s second wife, Late Mrs. Patricia Anenih was also mentioned as the possible owner of the recovered monies.