Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that Nigeria is in its worst economic recession in 29 years.
Below, we present seven reasons why Nigeria has now found itself faced with serious economic challenges.
1.) Inability of the previous administration (led by Goodluck Jonathan) to save.
2.) Nigeria’s over-dependence on foreign products.
3.) Economic policies of the present administration
4.) The delay and controversies of the 2016 budget
5.) The activities of militants and pipeline vandals
6.) The existence of wasteful and abuse-prone subsidies
7.) The different actions (or inactions) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in forestalling recession.
This is a man that spends his time pontificating about corruption with long and boring speeches and pointing fingers at others. This is a man that told Mr. Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan at the Tokyo summit in Nairobi just yesterday, that Nigeria's "business environment is not friendly to investors" and that consistently tells other world leaders how supposedly "corrupt" his own people are.
He has conveniently refused to tell those same world leaders how his presidential campaign was funded, how much money those that ran his campaign paid Mr. David Axelrod, President Obama's campaign advisor and publicist, and how many cars and how much "allowance" he collected from Col. Sambo Dasuki, President Goodluck Jonathan's National Security Advisor, before being "elected" President.
The Bible says “let he who is free of sin cast the first stone”. Nigerians may not know the truth today but God does and He cannot be mocked. Let Him judge between us.
Yet the truth is that President Buhari's administration is not only essentially hypocrital but they also have no shame. All those that continue to support them and cheer them on are equally shameless.
you failed or forgot to include so called Fulani herdsmen war that is claiming lands that should be for farming; destroying farm works and pushing farmers to invest in arms instead of concentrating on farming bcos they must defend themselves.
Do not fail to include de so call Fulani herdsmen war that is pushing farmlands away from farmers. de same attack destroy farm works and may be pushing farmers to invest in arms instead of in farms bcos they must defend themselves before they talk of farming.
I totally disagree with the part that says inability to save by Goodluck Jonathan reign pls can someone ask the bureau about the previous reign before Jonathan, APC is a total failure to the Nation a party that is short of ideas
I partly disagree with the last point about the actions of the CBN. Yes, they failed to act about a year ago when there was widespread call for free float of the currency. However, even if this was done the impact on the economic situation would have not been sufficient to save the country from recession by itself. We would require strong fiscal policies to support the policies of the CBN to achieve anything meaningful.