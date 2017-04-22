Below are the stories that made the headlines during the week;

1.) Abuja Airport Reopens For Business

The reconstructed Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport opened for business a day behind schedule on Tuesday, April 18.

It received its first flight in six weeks as a test flight from Kaduna international airport withMinister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, was said to be on board the aircraft.

2.) Amaechi Threatens To Sue Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s Aide

Former Rivers Governor and current Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi threaten to sue former Aviation Minster, Femi Fani-Kayode and Lere Olayinka, an aide to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for linking him to the ownership of Ikoyi apartment in Lagos where over N13 billion was found by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

3.) Dangote Exits Indomie Business

Dangote Flour Mills announced on Tuesday, April 18 that it has exited the Indomie business and that it has sold its assets to Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie noodles, because it no longer considers it strategic.

In order to smoothen the transition, it had offered Dufil the use of some of its facilities on an interim basis.

4.) EFCC Searches Apartments Belonging To Peter Obi, Adamu Mu’azu, Others

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, April 18 searched apartments belonging to former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, Former Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Adamu Mu’azu as part of investigations into the $43.4m, £27,000 and N23m (N13bn) found at a flat in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

5.) Defunct Chanchangi Airlines Chairman Dies

Billionaire businessman, Ahmadu Chanchangi died on Wednesday, April 19 along Kaduna-Abuja road while on his way to a hospital in Abuja and was buried same day according to islamic rights.

6.) Presidency Wields The Big Axe On SGF, NIA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, April 19 suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke.

The SGF was suspended in connection with the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North East, while Oke was suspended in connection with discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the NIA has made a claim.

7.) Calabar Viewing Centre Tragedy

No fewer than 30 people lost their lives at a viewing centre in Calabar while watching the Europa League football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

The tragedy occurred when a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Iyang-Esu area of the Calabar Municipal Local Government Area exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.