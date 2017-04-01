Below are the biggest stories of the week;

1.) CBN Introduces New Forex Rates

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday, March 27 introduced new foreign exchange rates that pegged dollar at N360.

The regulator said Nigerians can now get the dollar at N360 across all commercial banks within the country.

“The CBN [is] to sell forex to banks at N357/$1, while banks will sell to their customers at N360/$1 for invisibles (BTA, medicals, fees, etc),” the apex bank said on Monday.

2.) ABU VC Clears Melaye

The Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba on Monday, March 27 cleared the controversy regarding the certificate scandal involving Senator Dino Melaye that he didn’t graduate from the school.

Both Harvard University and London School of Economics and Politics had earlier denied Melaye bagged degrees from the institutions as he claimed he did. Prof. Garba disclosed the Kogi Senator graduated with a 3rd class from the Geography Department with a different name.

Melaye was later mocked for the way he reacted to his clearance by the ABU VC.

3.) Ali Ndume Suspended

The Senate on Wednesday, March 29 suspended one of its colleagues and former Senate Majority leader, Ali Ndume for making unsubstantiated allegations about Senator Dino Melaye and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Ndume who hails from Borno was said to have brought the integrity of the Senate into disrepute for the comments he made to the media concerning the Melaye scandal and the customs seizure of Saraki’s vehicle.

Both Melaye and Saraki were cleared by the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges that also recommended a six-month suspension for Ndume.

4.) Senate Suspends Confirmation Of Buhari’s 27 INEC RECs Nominees

Following the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission despite Senate’s non-confirmation, the Upper Chamber suspended the 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners nominees forwarded to them by the President.

The suspension led to Prof. Itse Sagay labelling the senators as childish and irresponsible before he was summoned by the Senate to come and explain his criticism. The PACAC in his defence said the Senate had no right to summon him.

5.) Buhari Forwards Names Of Ministerial Nominees To Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 28 forwarded names of two ministerial nominees to the Upper Chamber for confirmation.

Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan have been nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to fill the vacant ministerial positions in the Federal Executive Council.

Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State to replace James Ocholi who died in an accident last year and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State to replace Amina Mohammed who left Nigeria’s public service to take up top responsibility at the United Nations.

6.) UK Triggers Article 50 To Leave EU

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May on Wednesday, March 29 triggered the article 50 which would activate UK’s departure from the European Union.

While speaking at the UK parliament after the country’s ambassador formally handed over the activation letter to the EU in Brussels, May said it was a “unique opportunity” to “shape a brighter future” for the UK.

7.) Ifeanyi Ubah Denies He Was Arrested By DSS

It was widely reported on Thursday, March 30 that the Department of State Security Services (DSS) arrested Capital Oil owner Ifeanyi Ubah for illegal oil dealings but the Oil mogul later denied he was arrested.