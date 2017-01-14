Below are the 7 biggest stories that made the headlines this week, from the death of former Niger State Governor to the sack of Jim Obazee among others.

1.) The Death Of Former Niger State Governor

Niger State Governor from 1999-2007, Abdulkadir Kure died in Germany where he went for medical treatment after he suffered a relapse of an undisclosed illness. He was buried on Thursday after his remains arrived the country a day before.

2.) NUPENG Begins And Suspends Three-Day Warning Strike On The Same Day

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers on Wednesday commenced its three-day warning strikewhich shut down major oil depots in the country. The strike was not to last though as they met with Minister of Labour and Employmen, Chris Ngige and were able to find a swift resolution which brought about calling off the strike on the same day.

The union had on Monday said it would begin a three-day strike against what it perceived as anti-Labour practices in the oil and gas sector.

3.) Obama Delivers Farewell Speech

Outgoing US President, Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech on Tuesday in Chicago. He talked about his presidency, policies amongst others and also eulogised his wife, Michelle for taking on the role of the First lady diligently.

4.) Senate Majority Leader Removed

Senator Ali Ndume was removed by All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Nigerian Senate. The letter signed by the 39 APC senators was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The deposed Ndume in his defence said he left the Senate house to pray and on getting back, he discovered he was now a former majority leader. Ahmed Lawan was selected as his replacement.

5.) Secret Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu Begins

The Federal High Court in Abuja began the secret trial of embattled leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday. Nnamdi Kanu and others on trial for treasonable offences arrived the court house under heavy security presence.

6.) Buhari Sacks FRCN Boss, Jim Obazee

Following the controversy that trailed the sudden retirement of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adeboye due to a Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) regulation, President Muhammadu Buhari fired council’s executive secretary, Jim Obazee.

It was reported that the president fired Obazee for failing to heed to his directive to suspend the controversial law.

The Law was later suspended after the sack of Obazee and reconstitution of a new board for FRCN.

7.) MMM Makes Comeback Ahead Of Schedule

Popular Investment scheme, MMM made a return 24 hours ahead of schedule having announced earlier this month that they would make a return today, January 14.

The scheme introduced Bitcoins as its new mode of payment. Bitcoin was the best performing digital currency in the world last year

Recall that the scheme blocked the accounts of participants in December 2016 due to what they called media frenzy and heavy workload.