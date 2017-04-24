Below are the biggest news headlines of today, April 24;

1.) NIA Officials To Appear Before Osinbajo’s Three Man Panel

The panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ayo Oke, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has dispatched letters of invitation to some NIA officials demanding they appear before it on Monday (today).

The invited persons were also asked to come with some relevant documents, which would be submitted to the panel.

2.) Fayose Says Buhari Operating Only On Fridays

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a part-time, ceremonial president who only appears during Friday Jumat service.

He added that cabals are the ones running the affairs of the country and advised the President to go seek medical attention so he could run the country himself.

3.) Presidency Denies Rumours Of Abba Kyari, Lawal Daura’s Resignation

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has denied rumours that the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura had tendered their resignation.

4.) Saraki, Ngwuta, To Forfeit Alleged Undeclared Assets

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court, among other defendants currently being prosecuted before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, may have their properties, which are subject of the charges preferred against them, temporality forfeited pending the final determination of their cases.

This is according to the CCT’s new Practice Direction, 2017, released last .

5.) Isiaka Adeleke To Be Buried Today

The remains of Senator Isiaka Adeleke will be buried today, April 24 after his brother, Deji Adeleke had ordered his burial be postponed to today for an autopsy to be conducted.

The former Osun State Governor died in the early hours of yesterday after complaining of leg pain according to his domestic staff.

6.) Former Kaduna Military Governor Says Dasuki Being Punish For His Loyalty To Jonathan

Col. Dangiwa Umar (retd.), attacked the Federal Government for the continuing detention of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), the National Security Adviser during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the only reason for Dasuki’s continuing detention was that he served under the Jonathan, who he described as the most maligned President of Nigeria.

7.) FG To Reward Whistle-blowers On Illegal Weapons

According to Shehu Garba, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, has begun work on a template for the discovery and recovery of illegal weapons through a reward system.

The Office of National Security Adviser, ONSA, is adopting the whistle-blowing approach so as to eradicate mass shooting incidents and remove the harassment of law abiding citizens by holders of illegal weapons.